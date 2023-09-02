‘Yesterday we found out she received her CAO offer’ - crash victim Zoe Coffey remembered

Zoey Coffey's funeral in Clonmel, Co Tipperary heard how she loved dancing and was a majorette when she was younger. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson/PA Wire

The mother of Clonmel car crash victim Zoey Coffey told mourners at her daughter’s funeral mass that she was a kind and caring person who, despite her tender years, had been a huge support to her when her own father died just a few years ago.

Demelza Fraher told how Zoey (18) was “the most beautiful gift” when she was born and she thought she would always have her only to lose her last Friday night when she died in a car crash with her friends, Nicole Murphy (18), Grace McSweeney (18) and Grace’s brother, Luke (24).

“Zoey was my rock when my dad [Terry] passed away – she took the role of the mother’s duties, she cooked and cleaned when I had no strength after my own father passed away ... I thank God for the gift of Zoey, and I really hope she gives us the strength to get through this,” she said.

There were tearful scenes as Zoey’s parents, Demelza Fraher and John Coffey, and her sisters, Clara, Anna, Olivia and Piper were welcomed to the Church of Saints Peter and Paul by mass celebrant Fr Michael Toomey as Zoey’s pink and white coffin was brought into the church.

Zoey Coffey was inspired to be a schoolteacher by her own teachers, her funeral in Clonmel heard. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson/PA Wire

Many of the mourners wore pink in honour of the Presentation Convent Secondary School pupil who was preparing to celebrate her Leaving Cert results with her friends Grace and Nicole when the crash happened on Mountain Road in Clonmel at 7.30pm on August 25th.

Inside the church, Zoey’s older sister, Clara read out the message from Ms Fraher and Mr Coffey in which Ms Fraher told how Zoey was “bright, loving and caring” and had wanted to become a schoolteacher from an early age and used to play school with her dolls.

“She had many friends that loved her – she met Grace at Clonmel Majorettes and they became the best of friends, Zoey and Nicole became friends on a night out and they just clicked – three beautiful friends were taken home and they have Luke as their big brother there now,” she said

Ms Fraher thanked the gardaí and the emergency services who attended the scene of the crash as well as the staff of Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, while she also paid tribute to the local community, local priests and Bishop Alphonsus Cullinane for their support and sympathy.

“Zoey, I am so proud to have been chosen to be your mother – you were taken from us too soon – our hearts are broken and I ask God to help us and the Murphy and McSweeney families,” said Ms Fraher who also thanked her sister Sharon for her great support.

“May God bless us all and Zoey, Nicole, Grace and Luke, be now with the angels – Zoey, my beautiful daughter, fly high with the angels and look after us all at this tragic time – I love you with all my heart, Your heartbroken Mam and Dad.”

Zoey’s sister Clara painted a poignant picture of her vivacious younger sister.

“Friday, August 25th, a day I will never forget, a day that started with such excitement ended in the tragic loss of my beautiful little sister, her friends Grace and Nicole and Grace’s brother, Luke – Zoey had us up bright and early, eagerly awaiting her Leaving Cert results which she worked so hard for.

“Yesterday we found out that she received her CAO offer for Mary I [Mary Immaculate Teacher Training College] to be a teacher, a dream she had since she was a child, Zoey was gentle, patient, selfless, enthusiastic girl and I have no doubt she would have made the best teacher.

“She sat at the end of my bed which she did most mornings, boasting how she definitely got more points than I did and even if she didn’t, mine didn’t count because I hadn’t sat my Leaving Cert over Covid – we were and always will be so proud of what Zoey achieved.”

“Zoey was witty, intelligent, kind and when she wanted to be, she was very stubborn – especially on Mondays – for the little size of her, she was larger than life and although sometimes, you might not have seen her, her presence was felt in any room because of her big personality.”

Clara said that Zoey was always willing to help others and was inseparable from Grace McSweeney from the time they met at the age of three and if they were not together, they were always on FaceTime or Voice iPhone to each other.

“Zoey was my best friend, we have always been so close growing up and I never did anything without her, anything I ordered online had to be preapproved by her so she could wear it herself or as she would say to me, ‘I’m going to shop in Clara’s closet for an outfit today’.

“I would make her go to the shop with me so I wouldn’t have to go alone, she would do my tan before I would head out and would wait up for me to let me in the door when I was coming home and she loved getting her lashes done,” she recalled to much laughter.

“She idolised our dog Kendra – we are lucky to have so many memories to look back on – holidays, karaoke sessions in the car, love and laughter ... we will always carry Zoey in our heart and until we meet again, my beautiful baby sister, rest easy with your beloved grandad and all our loved ones.”

Fr Toomey said Zoey was a born organiser, whether at home with her family or with her friends from St Oliver’s Primary School in her home village of Kilsheelan outside Clonmel or Presentation Convent Secondary School in Clonmel.

“On a trip to Paris, Zoey’s little logistical mind came to the fore. She would make a list of everything that was needed to be packed, how much money she needed, how to spend the days and times of her schedule, and who was funding it all!

“Even her friends said of Zoey: ‘She just always wanted to have fun but was also such an organiser. Zoey was always the first person to text someone on their birthday. If Zoey wanted something done, she was going to do it’,” he said.

Among the offertory gifts were a photo of Zoey with her dog, Kendra, a bottle of fake tan, a work uniform from Sam McCauley’s where she had worked during the summer holidays and her school hoodie from the Leaving Certificate class of 2023.

President Michael D Higgins visited Zoey’s family on Friday evening to express his sympathies, as did Minister for Education Norma Foley. President Higgins was represented at Saturday’s funeral mass by his aide-de-camp, Col Stephen Howard.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was represented at the funeral by his aide-de-camp, Comdt Claire Mortimer while other dignatories included Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Richie Molloy and Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Dr Alphonsus Cullinan who said the Prayer of Final Commendation.