Clonmel crash funeral: ‘We were honoured to be parents of Luke and Grace’, mother tells mourners

The hearses carrying the remains of crash victims Grace McSweeney and her brother Luke McSweeney arrive at St Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, this morning. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The mother of Clonmel crash victims Luke and Grace McSweeney has spoken of how honoured she and her husband were to be the siblings’ parents as she thanked the local community and those further afield for all the support they have given the family over the past week.

Luke (24) and Grace (18) along with Grace’s friends, Zoey Coffey (18) and Nicole Murphy (18) were killed in a single-vehicle car crash on the Mountain Road in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, last Friday as they were heading out to celebrate receiving their Leaving Certificate results earlier that day.

Brigid McSweeney told hundreds of mourners inside and outside St Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel that the family were indebted to so many people for their support since they lost Luke and Grace in the car crash.

“The help and support that we have received from family, friends, neighbours, schools, clubs, shops and businesses of our town, the community of Clonmel and people far beyond has truly been phenomenal – we are all strong now because of you,” she said.

Ms McSweeney began her eulogy by saying the McSweeney’s family were thinking of both the Coffey and the Murphy family as they too mourned the loss of loved ones. “Our first thoughts today are with the families of Zoey and Nicole – we are thinking of their parents and of their families.”

Earlier Ms McSweeney’s husband, Paul, and surviving sons Mark and David had helped shoulder Grace’s white coffin and Luke’s light-oak coffin into the church on Gladstone Street in the centre of Clonmel where they were welcomed by parish priest Fr John Treacy.

Paul McSweeney (right) carries the white coffin of his daughter Grace in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

In her eulogy at the end of the funeral mass, Ms McSweeney also paid tribute to the local emergency services who responded to the crash and had tried to save the lives of their two children and their two friends.

“On behalf of Paul, Mark, David and myself, we will be forever in awe of our emergency services, the gardaí, the fire brigade, ambulance, hospital staff – your heroic efforts last Friday night when we lost Luke, Grace, Zoey and Nicole, four extraordinary young people, will never be forgotten.

“Paul and myself are so honoured to be the parents of Luke and Grace and were blessed to have them for so long – Luke and Grace had wonderful friends, and I thank them all for making Grace and Luke so fulfilled and wonderful because they were the happiest that they could have been,” Ms McSweeney said.

“Grace was gentle and shy and always had to have a friend by her side, Luke was strong, not only in body but also in mind, and wanted to make a difference in the world, he wanted to make it a better place – he strived to be the best version of himself and he encouraged everybody to do the same.”

Among those who attended the funeral and extended their sympathies to the McSweeney family were President Michael D Higgins; Cmdt Claire Mortimer, Aide de Camp to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar; Minister for Education Norma Foley; and Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Richie Molloy.