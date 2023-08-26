Four young people killed in Clonmel crash named as gardaí consider role of heavy rain

The four young people killed in a tragic road crash in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, have been named.

Grace McSweeney, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey (all 18) were en route to a post-Leaving Certificate party in Carlow town, while a brother of Grace, Luke McSweeney (24), was driving.

The car hit a wall on Mountain Road and overturned.

Ms McSweeney and Ms Coffey are past-pupils of Presentation College in Clonmel, Nicole Murphy attended the Loretto Secondary School and Mr McSweeney is a past pupil of Clonmel High School.

The remains of all the deceased were removed from the scene last night to Tipperary University Hospital. An Garda Síochána have notified the local coroner and postmortems will be carried out over the coming days at Waterford University Hospital.

Speaking at the crash site, Superintendent Kieran Ruane from Clonmel Garda station expressed condolences on behalf of the force to the families of the deceased.

It was especially tragic, he said, given the importance of the Leaving Certificate night in the lives of most Irish people.

He said the scene was “very difficult in adverse weather conditions” and he thanked the emergency services involved.

Supt Ruane added that the weather in the area was very bad at the time of the crash which was around 7.30pm. There had been a significant downpour in the area and the theory that the car skidded on surface water is being considered as part of the investigation.

He confirmed that somebody had sent up an active drone when the emergency services were at the scene.

It was “disrespectful to the deceased [and] to the first responders”, he said and he asked the drone owner to hand over the footage of the crash scene to gardaí.

Superintendent Kieran Ruane at a press conference at Mountain Road in Clonmel following the death of three Leaving Certificate students and a male driver on Mountain Road in the town.

The Taoiseach has offered condolences to the families and friends of the four young people.

“It is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic incident in Clonmel last night,” Leo Varadkar said in a statement.

“Leaving Cert results night should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people. It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood. For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.

The grief felt by those affected by the loss of four young lives is acute and we will do all that we can to support them — Norma Foley

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.

“I am assured that the school authorities and HSE will work together to put in place the necessary supports for their classmates and community. We must come together in times such as this.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, said her department, through the National Educational Psychological Service, would provide “essential supports” to staff and students over the coming period.

“The grief felt by those affected by the loss of four young lives is acute and we will do all that we can to support them at this sad and difficult time,” she said.

Police at the scene of a crash which claimed the lives of four young people in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Damien Storan/PA Wire

The four were travelling from Mountain Road on the outskirts of the town to meet the bus which was due to take them into a post-Leaving Certificate event in Carlow town.

The upturned car remains at the scene. The crash happened after a slight bend in the road and at the entrance to the Clonmel Golf Club.

It is riven through the whole community, the shock has been absolutely massive — Fr Michael Toomey

The Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Richie Molloy said there were thunderstorms in the area at the time and there was a lot of surface water which may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Cllr Molloy said the town is “numb” as a result of what happened and it was especially shocking given that most of the Leaving Certificate students were celebrating their results.

“It’s shocking that in a matter of hours such a tragedy like this occurs. It reminds us how quickly life can take a turn. When you are 17 or 18, you think that life is never going to end.”

Fr Michael Toomey, the chaplain of the CBS High School in Clonmel, said the town will never “come to terms” with the events of Friday night. “It is riven through the whole community, the shock has been absolutely massive. Our prayers are with the family.”

A man lays flowers near to the scene of the crash in Clonmel. Photograph: Damien Storan/PA Wire

The schools have opened to allow students to pay their own respects. Bouquets of flowers have been left at the gates of the school and also at the entrance to Mountain Road which remains closed off.

Mr Toomey praised the emergency services for dealing with such a difficult scene. He urged people not to share social media footage of the aftermath of the crash or drone footage that was shot shortly afterwards.

Mountain Road is closed to traffic with local diversions in place. The road was expected to remain closed into Saturday.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out an investigation of the scene on Saturday. An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.