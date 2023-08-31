Clonmel crash funeral: Nikki Murphy remembered as ‘caring, kind person of faith’

Loreto Secondary School students attend the funeral of Nicole Murphy at St John the Baptist Church in Kilcash, near Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

President Michael D Higgins and Minister for Education Norma Foley have joined hundreds of mourners in Co Tipperary to sympathise with the family of Nicole “Nikki” Murphy (18) at the first funeral to be held for the four victims of the Clonmel road tragedy.

Mr Higgins and Ms Foley sympathised with Ms Murphy’s parents Declan and Serena, sister Zoe and brother Ryan over the teenager’s death in a car crash on Mountain Road in Clonmel on Friday night.

Dozens of Ms Murphy’s schoolmates from the Loreto Convent in Clonmel lined the pathway into the small St John the Baptist Church in Kilcash on the slopes of Slievenamon for the arrival of her remains at the noon requiem mass.

Principal celebrant Fr Brian Power welcomed Ms Murphy’s family to the church and thanked people for showing such great support over the last few days since the tragedy which also claimed the life of her friends Zoey Coffey, Grace McSweeney and Grace’s older brother Luke.

The funerals of Grace (18) and Luke (24) take place in Clonmel on Friday and Zoey (18) will be buried following a funeral mass in Clonmel on Saturday.

Luke McSweeney (24), his sister Grace McSweeney (18), Nicole 'Nikki' Murphy (18), and Zoey Coffey (18), who died in the crash. Photograph: Family Handout/PA Wire

In his homily, Fr Power said Ms Murphy’s funeral was taking place in a church where “so many of the joyful occasions” in her short life took place.

“She was baptised here in Kilcash church, made her first Holy Communion here and was Confirmed here by Bishop Alphonsus [Cullinan]. The presence of the young people here: Nikki’s friends, her classmates and neighbours, is a testament and tribute to the wonderful person that she was, and the great love and esteem that so many had for her...

“Nikki was a caring, kind, loving person. This was something that she learned from her mum and dad, and this was reflected in the vocation of midwife that she wished to pursue.”

“Nikki was a young person of faith, whose faith was important to her. A Loreto girl, a school that is imbued with the spirituality of Mary Ward and Mary Teresa Ball: two strong women of faith, conviction, love and concern for others. Nikki had a great ability to make new friends. Her final resting place is a special space not among strangers, but among friends.”

Mourners arrive for the funeral for Nikki Murphy (18) in Kilcash, Co Tipperary. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Symbols were presented before the altar - a Christmas tree representing Ms Murphy’s “love of Christmas, a family time”; rosary beads, representing her strong belief in God; an apron, representing her love of baking; a pack of chewing gum and her concertina, representing her love of music.

In his homily, Fr Power says: “As we gather we are conscious of the McSweeney and Coffey families who mourn the loss of Grace and Luke, and Zoey, and our prayers are with them at this time of heartbreak. We are also conscious of another family in Cashel who are facing the same grief and pain that you have endured these last few days. The question we instinctively ask ourselves is: ‘Why did it happen?’ and we ask ourselves this over and over again.

“We can never fully explain this and the reasons are never clear. Our faith doesn’t promise to stop bad thing from happening, but, rather, that God will be with us, as we live through his love.”