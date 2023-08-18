Irish troops to provide weapons training to Ukraine despite Government’s ‘non-lethal’ assistance pledge

Irish troops are to provide weapons training to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), a significant departure from the Government’s public position that Ireland is providing only non-lethal support.

As well as providing troops to train Ukrainian forces in non-lethal areas such as mine clearance, combat medicine and engineering, Irish personnel are also earmarked to provide instruction in basic weapons skills and military tactics, The Irish Times has learned.

Weapons training was not included in public announcements by the Government of the Defence Forces participation in the EU training mission. It contrasts with a statement by Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin earlier this year that the training would be in “non-lethal” areas.

There has been no reference to weapons training in any Government statements in the Dáil during debates on the matter. Instead, ministers have repeatedly emphasised the humanitarian nature of the training being provided.

READ MORE

To date, the Government’s public position has been to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) with non-offensive military support and material in line with Ireland’s military neutrality and the programme for Government.

However, last month Cabinet approved a memo which would allow the training of troops in basic military skills, which will include rifle training.

The full list of areas where Irish instructors will provide training is: basic military skills, leadership training, drill instructor training, combat medicine, demining and explosive disposal.

Ukrainian troops will also be trained on the use of demining equipment donated by the Defence Forces, which is understood to include two armoured demining vehicles.

A Department of Defence (DOD) spokeswoman confirmed yesterday that training is been offered in these seven areas and said they present “no conflict” with Irish military neutrality.

The Department also denied any attempt to mislead the public on the nature of the training. It said the list of training areas announced earlier this year, which did not include any mention of weapons training, “was always intended to be indicative rather than exhaustive”.

The spokeswoman said Cabinet initially decided in February to provide training in demining and combat medicine. The later decision to include additional modules such as basic military skills are consistent with the memo brought to Government in February and represented only a “modest step-up”, she said.

Following a Government request, the Defence Forces provided a list of training modules it would be able to provide. This list included basic weapons skills as well as more advanced marksmanship skills which would allow Ukraine to train up sharpshooters.

It is understood officials removed the marksmanship module from the memo which went to Cabinet amid concerns it could breach neutrality and may be rejected by Green Party ministers.

However the basic weapons module was retained under the heading of “basic military skills”. Sources said the Government decided this was acceptable as Ukraine is engaged in a war of defence.

The Defence Forces training is taking place under the umbrella of the EU Military Assistance Mission Ukraine (Eumam), a EU Common Security and Defence Policy mission which co-ordinates military training provided to Ukraine by member states to help it fight the Russian invasion.

The training mostly takes place in Germany and Poland and up to 30 Irish troops are earmarked as instructors.

The Department of Defence said yesterday that in every module except one, Ireland will not be the lead training nation.

Defence Forces trainers have already provided demining training to Ukrainian troops in Cyprus and combat medicine training in Germany, with additional deployments expected in the near future.

Demining training is considered particularly valuable by Ukraine. Russian forces have turned Ukraine into the most mined country on earth, something which has played a major role in slowing down the UAF’s summer counterattack.

Following the decision to provide demining training, Yuriy Filatov, Russia’s ambassador to Ireland, accused Ireland of becoming a direct participant in the conflict.

The Irish Government has also provided €122 million in non-lethal military supplies to Ukraine, which include body armour, fuel and medical supplies.