New Luas timetable and Garda bus lane enforcement part of imminent transport plan

Gardaí are to step up bus lane enforcement as part of a new plan to improve traffic flow. Photograph: Eric Luke

A new Luas timetable with increased services and an extension of the Dart line to Drogheda are expected to be included in a new action plan aimed at tackling traffic congestion in the Greater Dublin Area.

The proposed congestion action plan, to be published in the coming weeks, is set to include 54 measures of which just over half are targeted for delivery within the next 18 months.

Twenty-six of the measures are planned for implementation in the medium term over the next three years.

The plan arises from a stakeholder meeting convened by Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien in March which had input from transport agencies and operators, local authorities and the Garda.

It is understood that short-term measures expected to be in the plan include a section of the M4 motorway’s hard shoulder being designated as a bus priority facility from August; a new Luas timetable in 2027 with increased services; and the extension of Dart services to Drogheda next year.

Other short-term measures include increased enforcement of bus lane rules by gardaí; the commencement of a M50 speed enforcement programme; and the opening of a park-and-ride facility at Fassaroe near Bray.

Medium-term measures for implantation include new park-and-ride sites at Lissenhall, outside Swords and at Celbridge on the M4; a goods delivery strategy for Dublin city centre and the introduction of a new camera system for traffic enforcement.

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A source said O’Brien was “determined to tackle congestion to ensure workers and families can commute efficiently, that businesses can operate to their full potential, and to support tourism growth”.

A key priority is said to be “to improve the effectiveness, capacity and attractiveness of public-transport alternatives, while also implementing supporting enforcement measures to improve network performance.”