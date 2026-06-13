Where do parties stand on Aughinish Alumina and links to Russian military supply chain?

The refinery in Co Limerick is located close to the Shannon-estuary towns of Foynes and Askeaton and is owned by Rusal. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

It is almost three months since it was revealed that alumina from a refinery in Limerick ends up in Russia’s weapons supply chain as it continues its war in Ukraine.

Irish political parties have struggled to respond clearly to the deeply uncomfortable situation that sees continuing, considerable trade in alumina with Russia, despite this country’s avowed staunch solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

In the wake of revelations from The Irish Times/Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) investigations, a Department of Enterprise investigation into the supply chain was launched. It is expected to be complete within weeks.

There is huge concern across the political spectrum over the potential risk to the 475 jobs in the Aughinish Alumina plant, and the more than 1,000 it indirectly supports, should the alumina trade end up being included in sanctions against Russia.

There are questions over the EU’s own alumina requirements, which may explain why it is yet to feature in the bloc’s sanctions as the Russian-owned refinery in Ireland is a major supplier.

However, arguments that sanctions should hurt Russia more than the EU itself are decidedly awkward amid the continuing deadly assaults on Ukrainian cities, with the possibility that some missiles and drones could have been manufactured with Irish-produced alumina.

So where exactly do the political parties stand on the issue of whether alumina should be part of EU sanctions?

The Social Democrats and the Green Party provided the clearest answer to this question, with both saying alumina should be included in sanctions against Russia.

The Social Democrats said “Australia banned these exports to Russia back in 2022 and the EU should have done that too” and Aughinish Alumina should be helped to find alternative markets.

The Green Party said the revelations are “deeply concerning”, noted the Government’s investigation, and said “we need to see the results of this probe”. It said there is an alumina shortage in Europe and “we wouldn’t expect that any sanctions would affect the output of Aughinish Alumina”.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on foreign affairs Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Sinn Féin did not explicitly say if it supports alumina’s inclusion in sanctions.

Foreign affairs spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said “Sinn Féin don’t want to see alumina produced in Ireland going to aid the Russian war effort” and that “pressure needs to be brought to bear on Russia in terms of its war of aggression on Ukraine”.

He expressed surprise that alumina has not been included in the most recent package of sanctions nor the one proposed by the European Commission this week.

He said the Government “needs to explore all mechanisms to safeguard jobs in Limerick” and it must work with the EU “to ensure different markets are found for this alumina”.

The Labour Party foreign affairs spokesman Duncan Smith said: “If it is conclusive that alumina is being used in the Russian war effort, then it should be added to the EU list of sanctioned exports.”

He also said Labour recognises “important employment and economic considerations associated with the plant”, but “these concerns cannot justify inaction”.

[ The war in Ukraine has now gone on longer than first World WarOpens in new window ]

Independent Ireland said: “Our immediate concern is for the thousands of workers, families and businesses directly and indirectly supported by Aughinish Alumina.” This is perhaps unsurprising as one of its four TDs, Richard O’Donoghue, represents the constituency where the plant is located.

The party highlighted alumina is not under sanctions “and trade in this area remains lawful”.

The party argued that there is “no clear or credible plan” on how potential job losses arising from sanctions “would be addressed or mitigated”.

As for the Government parties, Fianna Fáil leader Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Fine Gael leader Tánaiste Simon Harris were both asked this week whether alumina should be included in sanctions. Both stopped short of saying it should be, and cited the need for the State’s own investigation into the supply chain to establish “the facts”.

Martin said it is the European Commission that proposes sanctions and while the EU has introduced severe measures, it has so far decided not to include alumina.

“We do not in any way want to be either indirectly, or through some of this material, aiding or supporting Russia’s military atrocities against the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Harris said there is “one Government position in relation to this and that is that the Government of Ireland and people of Ireland stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

“I’ve consistently said we can never cherry pick when it comes to sanctions,” Harris said, adding that “Ireland will always be supportive when it comes to sanctions packages”.

Minister of State Seán Canney, the leader of the group of Government-supporting Independents, said he agreed with the position laid out by the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

Minister of State Seán Canney. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The results of the Department of Enterprise’s investigation will go to the European Commission.

If the Commission does end up proposing the inclusion of alumina in future sanctions it probably simplifies matters for any Irish politicians equivocating on the issue.

A recommendation made from on high in Brussels would provide some cover for parties here fearful of a backlash in the midwest over the risk to jobs.

Other EU member states with concerns over alumina supplies could still oppose the idea but it would be difficult for Ireland not to row in behind sanctions.