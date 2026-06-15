Russian attack leaves historic Kyiv cathedral in flames and kills five in Kharkiv

Damage was caused to the Dormition Cathedral of thousand-year-old Monastery of Caves, also known as Kyiv Pechersk Lavra. Photograph; AP

A large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine has killed five rescuers in Kharkiv and left at least 20 people injured in the capital Kyiv.

Strikes set apartment buildings ablaze and sparked a fire at one of the country’s most significant religious landmarks.

Officials said substantial damage was caused to the Unesco-listed Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, or Monastery of the Caves, a sprawling complex of monasteries and churches and a place of pilgrimage for Christians for centuries.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy descrined the Russian strike as the “most serious crime against Christian culture to date”.

The roof of the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was on fire during the strike. Photograph: AP

The rescuers were killed in Kharkiv by a second Russian strike as they fought a blaze caused by an earlier attack, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.

At least five other emergency workers were injured.

A series of powerful explosions echoed across Kyiv, with a wave of ballistic missiles followed by Shahed drones as many people sought shelter underground and officials urged residents to take cover.

Klymenko said: “Kyiv is under the main strike. There is significant destruction of civilian infrastructure.”

Twenty people, including a child, sought medical help in the capital, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv city military administration.

Five strikes hit civilian sites in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district in less than 30 minutes, he said, including a 25-storey apartment building, while a market and a grocery store caught fire. In the Obolonskyi district, a nine-storey residential building took a direct hit.

Rescue workers were killed after the strikes. Photograph: AP

Tkachenko accused Russia of striking apartment blocks on purpose.

“This is their deliberate decision,” he said.

Damage at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a monastic complex, was substantial and a serious fire had broken out, saidTkachenko, who also accused Russia of deliberately striking “the heart of one of the largest Christian shrines”.

The roof of the Dormition Cathedral caught fire during the overnight attack, said Metropolitan Epiphanius, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The monastery complex is a Unesco-listed site. Photograph: AP

He condemned the strike as another Russian crime “against humanity, against history, against Christianity”, and appealed for prayers to save the site.

The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, also known as the Monastery of the Caves, is a sprawling complex of monasteries and churches, including some underground, built from the 11th to the 19th century. Some of the churches at the Unesco-listed World Heritage site are connected by a labyrinthine complex of caves spanning more than 2,000ft.

The cathedral, churches and other buildings overlook the right bank of the Dnipro River and have been a pilgrimage site for centuries.

The Russian government, meanwhile, has authorised some oil refineries to produce ‌petrol and diesel fuel at lower environmental specifications for the domestic market, as the country ​grapples with fuel supply disruptions, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday.

Supply disruptions in Russia have been reported by the media and on social media in around a ​dozen regions, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Besides Russian-held Crimea, only two regions in ⁠Siberia have officially confirmed the disruptions. Deputy prime minister Alexander Novak ‌called ‌last ​week for fuel market forecasts to guard against difficulties in fuel distribution and meeting domestic demand.

Ukraine has ⁠for months targeted Russian ​refineries, pipelines and fuel depots in an ​effort to curb Moscow’s ability to finance the war on its ‌neighbour, now in its fifth ​year.

Kommersant reported on Monday, citing a source, that the government in ⁠autumn relaxed rules for certain ⁠refineries allowing them ​to sell gasoline and diesel fuel on the domestic market that deviates from approved regulations on sulphur content and other indicators.

The measure was in effect until May 1st of this year, but was later extended, Kommersant’s source said.

Separately, authorities in the Udmurtia region east of Moscow said on Monday they ‌had introduced a ⁠temporary limit on supplies of AI-92 and AI-95 petrol at fuel stations operated by oil producer Tatneft beginning on June ‌12th.

“The restrictions apply to passenger cars and are due to technical issues and logistical ​problems,” regional authorities said in a statement, adding ​that the problem is expected to be resolved by next week. - AP and Reuters