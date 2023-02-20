Politics

Government to consider expanded role for Defence Forces in EU Ukraine mission

Cabinet will examine proposal to approve deployment of up to 30 personnel to EU’s military assistance mission in support of Ukraine

Jack Horgan-Jones
Conor Gallagher
Daniel McLaughlin
Mon Feb 20 2023 - 17:13

The Government is set to consider an expansion of Ireland’s participation in a joint European Union military training mission for Ukraine.

It is understood that the Cabinet will tomorrow consider a proposal to approve the deployment of up to 30 Army personnel to the EU’s Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM). Irish participation in this mission had been signalled last year.

Last November, then minister for defence Simon Coveney told the Dáil that the initial commitment was for a Defence Forces officer to take up a senior staff position in the mission’s Operational Headquarters. Official sources said the deployment of a second officer had since been approved.

At the time, Mr Coveney said consideration was being given to other areas where the Defence Forces could contribute, based on an assessment of the identified needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

READ MORE

Now, the Government is to be asked to allow 30 Army personnel to provide specialist training in demining, which had been flagged as a potential area of cooperation, but also in combat medical activities - known as Tactical Combat Casualty Care - engineering and explosive ordnance disposal.

The training will likely take place in Poland and Germany.

Coalition sources said the decision did not require a “triple lock” - the name given to the doctrine governing overseas deployment of Defence Forces, which has to be permitted by a government decision, a Dáil vote and approval of the UN Security Council.

Sources said this was because it is a training mission, and not UN led.

The Opposition has strongly criticised Ireland’s participation in EU-led military missions, saying they erode neutrality.

Ireland has contributed to EU-led military training missions before, most recently in Mali. However, this will be the first time it has contributed to training a force engaged in a war against another country.

The training is in addition to the €77 million in aid provided by Ireland through the European Peace Facility which is being used to fund the purchase of non-lethal military equipement for Ukrainian forces, including fuel, body armour and medical supplies.

Meanwhile on Monday, US president Joe Biden pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” to defeat Russia’s invasion, as he made a surprise visit to Kyiv that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said brought his nation “closer to victory” after nearly a year of all-out war.

As Ukraine braced for Friday’s first anniversary of the full-scale invasion, which it fears Russia will mark with a massive missile strike, Mr Biden arrived in secret by train from Poland before meeting Mr Zelenskiy for talks and defying air-raid sirens to lay a wreath at a Kyiv memorial to fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

“That dark night one year ago, the world was literally at the time bracing for the fall of Kyiv. One year later Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. America stands with you, and the world stands with you,” Mr Biden said.

“It’s really astounding and reminds us that freedom is invaluable. It is priceless, and it is worth fighting for, for as long as it takes – and that is how long we are going to be with you.”

Mr Zelenskiy hailed his guest for making “the most important visit in the entire history of Ukraine-US relations,” and said their talks on additional weapons supplies for Kyiv and more sanctions on Russia brought his country “closer to victory.”

“We can and must make sure that this year, 2023, becomes the year of victory,” he added.

Jack Horgan-Jones is a political reporter with The Irish Times

Conor Gallagher is Crime and Security Correspondent of The Irish Times

Daniel McLaughlin is a contributor to The Irish Times from central and eastern Europe

