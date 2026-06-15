Fifa seeking answers after VAR official accused of ‘far-right’ hand gesture

Fifa are seeking answers after a World Cup VAR made a hand gesture used by white supremacists in a clip prior to the Germany v Curacao match on Sunday.

Australian official Shaun Evans made the upside-down ‘OK’ symbol with his right hand as the broadcast feed cut to the ‘meet the team’ section for the VARs before kick-off.

The gesture is used in the completely harmless ‘circle game’ but has also been used by far-right supporters and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) added it to a list of hate symbols in 2019.

Fifa are understood to be aware of the incident and seeking answers from Evans as to why he made the gesture.

FIFA is seeking an explanation over a hand gesture made by video assistant referee Shaun Evans before Germany's 7-1 win over Curaçao



When the camera cut to the VAR room on Sunday, Evans was standing with his arm by his side - and then could be seen making the fingers of his… pic.twitter.com/Q4OBj7MLCS — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 15, 2026

In all matches up to and including this one, officials had stood facing towards the camera when the feed cut to the VAR hub in Dallas. In the games that followed it, the VAR teams were shown at work, facing their screens. Fifa have not commented on why this change was made.

The Fare network, which combats inequality and discrimination in football, is seeking clarification on the matter and called for the official to be sent home.

“Advice from our experts is that the gesture used clearly resembles an upside down ‘OK’ hand symbol used as a ‘white power’ symbol in global far-right circles,” a network statement read.

“Why is a VAR supervisor using this symbol at a global football event at the very moment he knows the cameras are on him?

“We note that in the two subsequent games it appears TV directors have stopped introducing the VAR panel to the TV audience.

“Clearly this official should have no further role to play in this World Cup.”

Fifa have been approached for comment.