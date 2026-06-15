Have your say: Should Ireland follow the UK’s move and ban social media access for children under-16s?

Australia became the world’s first country to implement a nationwide social media ban for children under 16 in December 2025. Illustration: Paul Scott

British prime minister Keir Starmer has said under-16s will be banned from accessing social media apps such as TikTok, Instagram and X in sweeping restrictions described as “Australia plus”.

“A full ban is the right choice,” Starmer said, adding “this is not something I do lightly.”

Starmer announced that teenagers will be banned from all the main social platforms. Online products that are not covered by the ban – such as gaming apps – will face new restrictions such as having the option to chat to strangers removed.

Australia became the world’s first country to implement a nationwide social media ban for children under 16 in December 2025.

Children are restricted from 10 big platforms – TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, X, Threads, Snapchat, Twitch and Kick – and UK government sources indicated that its ban on big platforms would apply to a similar range of apps.

Do you think Ireland should follow suit and ban under-16s from accessing social media? The Irish Times would like to hear what you think. Do you think a blanket ban will work here? What is your general experience with children under 16 using social media?

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