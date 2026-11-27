A birthday celebration ended in tragedy when a 49-year-old man produced a hatchet and struck three female family members, inflicting serious head injuries to his 81-year-old aunt that led to her death ten days later, a trial has heard.

A jury at the Central Criminal Court heard that Nicholas Muckian had no issues with his aunt, Patricia Muckian, but he produced a hatchet concealed under an armful of clothing and tried to strike her, going on to strike his mother Mairead and sister Maria when they attempted to intervene.

They also heard that Mairead Muckian told gardaí: “I was never afraid of Nicholas but I was of the other person inside of him.”

Nicholas Muckian, of Glenwood, Dublin Road, Dundalk, was arraigned on Thursday on a charge that he murdered Patricia Muckian on May 13th, 2024, in the Glenwood Estate.

He faces further charges of assault causing harm to Mairead and Maria Muckian and producing a hatchet in the course of a dispute on May 3rd at the same location.

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges.

Outlining the State’s case, barrister Eilis Brennan said this was a “very tragic, very sensitive” case, in which both the prosecution and the defence will adduce psychiatric evidence that the accused was entitled to the special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

She said the incident took place on Friday May 3rd, 2024, during the 75th birthday celebration of the accused’s mother, Mairead Muckian. She said that both Mairead and the accused’s sister Maria described the event as a happy one with the sun shining and a birthday cake on the table, with Patricia attending as a loved aunt.

Ms Brennan said there was no suggestion of any argument or provocation, with all four family members seated at the kitchen table having cake.

At one point, the washing machine beeped, so the accused got up from the table and said he would take the wash out. He came back with clothes draped across his arm, before producing a hatchet that was concealed under the clothes and attempted to strike his aunt but missed.

Counsel said that Patricia made her way out the front door, while Maria attempted to restrain the accused, but he struck her on the head with the hatchet. His mother then intervened and he also struck her with the hatchet, before he followed his aunt outside while the other two women fled through the garage.

When the women came out, they saw Patricia lying motionless in the driveway with blood coming from the back of her head. They could not see the accused and went to raise the alarm.

Brennan said that Maria Muckian will say there were no issues between the accused and Patricia. She told the jury that Maria said the accused was never a violent person, and she was baffled by the attack.

Brennan said that when the gardaí arrived, they discovered Patricia breathing but unconscious. She was taken by ambulance to hospital but died ten days later.

Counsel told the jury that they will hear about the mental health issues of the accused, who essentially accepts that he caused the death of Patricia Muckian. She said that the issue for the jury is whether he is entitled to the special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity, which can be returned if a jury finds that the accused did the act but was suffering from a mental disorder, such that he did not know what he was doing was wrong or he was unable to refrain from doing it.

Defence counsel John Hayden said that his client admitted that he struck the deceased a number of times causing her serious harm. He said Patricia Muckian sustained multiple skull fractures.

A statement of Mairead Muckian, read in court, said that in the week before the incident, the accused “was not himself”. She said she had a difficult week with him, and he “looked different” and was “doing silly things”.

She said on one occasion her son laughed and “the best way I can describe this laugh is insanity”.

“I was never afraid of Nicholas but I was of the other person inside of him,” Muckian said. The trial continues.