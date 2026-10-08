Yellow rain warning issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle are forecast for the coming days

Status yellow warnings have been issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, as Ireland experiences wet and breezy conditions, according to Met Éireann.

The warning for those counties is valid from 9am Thursday to 4pm Friday, with potentially difficult travelling conditions and possible localised flooding.

The weather in Ireland will be mainly dry at first on Thursday with some sunshine in the east. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in the west and gradually spread eastward in the morning, becoming widespread in the afternoon.

Rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the west and north. It will also be breezy with the arrival of rain.

Highest temperatures will be 10 to 13 degrees.

Met Éireann says it will become milder from the west on Thursday evening.

On Thursday night it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild, with patches of rain and drizzle, turning heavy at times in the west and northwest.

Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees for most, but dropping to between nine to 11 degrees towards morning in the northwest.

The national forecaster says Friday will have a dull and damp start in the east and south with rain and drizzle gradually clearing southeastward through the morning.

The west and northwest will see brighter, fresher conditions with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, which will extend to all parts by the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees.

There will be clear spells and scattered showers, some possibly heavy in the north on Friday night with lowest temperatures of six to 10 degrees.

Saturday will be another breezy day with a mix of cloud, sunshine and scattered showers, says Met Éireann. The showers will become increasingly isolated from the south in the evening, with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Showers will become isolated on Saturday night as lowest temperatures range from four to eight degrees.

Sunday will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells to begin.

However, it will turn cloudier from the southwest as the day goes on. Patchy rain and drizzle is possible in Atlantic coastal fringes towards the evening. Highest temperatures will reach 11 to 15 degrees.

Status Yellow - Rain warning for Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Heavy spells of rain.

Be aware of potential impacts:

Difficult travelling conditions

Localised flooding possible

Valid: 09:00 Thursday 08/10/2026 to 04:00 Friday 09/10/2026