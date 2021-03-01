Prince Harry: My biggest fear with Meghan was history repeating itself

Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from royal duties, will tell Oprah Winfrey that his “biggest concern was history repeating itself”, according to two clips that CBS has released from next Sunday’s interview.

Harry was apparently referring to his mother, Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at the age of 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting her talking to you with my wife by my side,” said the 36-year-old royal, who was holding his wife’s hand during the interview, the first the couple have given for television since making their home in California last year. “Because I can’t imagine what it must have been like for [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago. It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

Harry’s remarks come days after his appearance on the US talkshow The Late Late Show, in which he told its host, James Cordon, that the “toxic” atmosphere created by the British press is what forced him and his family to leave the UK.

In the clips from Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, Winfrey says that no subject is off limits and at one point tells the couple, “You have said some pretty shocking things here,” including that their situation had been “almost unsurvivable”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, to be broadcast on March 7th. Photograph: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/CBS

Before they moved to California, the couple, who announced this month that they are expecting their second child, had complained about the British tabloids’ treatment of Meghan, whose father is white and mother is African-American, some of which they said amounted to bullying or racism.

Earlier this month Buckingham Palace announced that the couple would not be returning to their lives as working members of the royal family. – Reuters, PA