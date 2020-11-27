Late Late Toy Show half-time review: Tubridy’s inner dork is off the leash. All’s normal

At the end of a long, strange year, can the Late Late Toy Show (RTÉ One) make us believe once again in a world of pure imagination? That’s the challenge facing RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy as they put on the first – and hopefully last – Toy Show in the age of social distancing.

The official theme of the evening is the work of Willy Wonka creator Roald Dahl. But it’s with a Bjork on the wild side that the evening kicks off, as Tubridy and performers from the Spotlight Stage School dance to the Icelandic pop star’s Oh So Quiet.

The incredibly surreal jamboree begins with a pre-recorded segment from the library of the Royal Irish Academy, where tiny dancers are dressed as giant bugs, Twits and Oompa Loompas (either that or they’re Leprechauns raiding the fake tan none of us had use for last summer).

Children from Spotlight Stage School perform Björk’s It’s Oh So Quiet with Late Late Toy Show host Ryan Tubridy during The Late Late Toy Show 2020. The theme of this year’s Late Late Toy Show is The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl, with Ryan Tubridy playing Fantastic Mr Fox. The opening number was shot at The Royal Irish Academy Library and at RTÉ in Dublin. Photograph: Andres Poveda

And then it’s over to the studio where Tubridy is done up as Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox, flanked by a team of Matildas. It’s panto with a hint of Pan’s Labyrinth. But Tubridy clearly enjoys letting his inner dorky dad off the leash. and his enthusiasm is infectious.

Roald Dahl is a good fit for the 2020 Toy Show. His books never condescend to younger readers, always recognising that life has its ups as well as its downs. As Tubridy acknowledges “It’s been a long tough time for everybody…but don’t worry. Tonight we’re going to have a bit of a laugh.”

Still, whatever about amazing chocolatiers or talking foxes, the real theme in the background is obviously the pandemic. This was always going to be a Toy Show like no other. The song and dance segments are required to follow strict social distancing protocols. And there’s no studio audience to gasp as Ed Sheeran / Davy Fitzgerald / the Dalai Lama jump from behind a sofa to surprise a delighted child.

There is, nonetheless, an early surprise guest. David Walliams beams in from London, where he has answered questions sent by eight-year-old Saoirse from Tralee. That follows a retro-flavoured piece in which Tubridy participates in a Shake ‘N Vac hoovering contest with siblings Grace (eight) and James (six) from Cork.

A quick glance at Twitter confirms the entire country by now seems to be tuning in – and is trying to work out what Grace and James’s puppet show was about (my guess is that it’s a free-form retelling of Frank Herbert’s God Emperor of Dune).

The excitement on social media confirms that the appeal of the Toy Show is only partly connected to what’s unfolding on screen. As with every other recent Toy Show, the sense of occasion is almost bigger than the event itself.

That’s particularly true for parents experiencing the show through the filter of their own memories of staying up late to watch Gay Byrne negotiating the chaos in the 1980s. There is a feeling of passing on a beloved tradition to their own kids.

In that way, it’s reassuringly old fashioned – Tubs in his fox tux notwithstanding. A case can even be made that it’s as bound up in the fabric of Irish Christmas as stuffing sandwiches, Wren Boys and slipping into a turkey-fuelled stupor in front of a James Bond film.

And with a possibly very weird December 25th ahead, there is something reassuringly “old normal” about joining Ryan Tubridy on his trip to toytown.