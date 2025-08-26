Business

Presidential hopeful Gareth Sheridan withdraws from EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme

Candidate had already stepped aside from CEO role

Ciara O'Brien
Tue Aug 26 2025 - 14:56

Presidential hopeful Gareth Sheridan has said he will withdraw from the EY Enterpreneur of the Year programme to focus on his bid for the Áras.

Mr Sheridan had already stepped aside from his chief executive role for three months while he sought the presidential nomination. He publicly announced his decision to withdraw from the EY programme on Ireland AM on Tuesday morning.

The programme is due to end in November. Mr Sheridan and Nutriband, the company he cofounded in 2012, were nominated in the established category.

“In stepping aside from my role as CEO (chief executive) of Nutriband to seek a nomination to contest this year’s presidential election, I have also withdrawn from the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2025, where I was selected as a finalist,” Mr Sheridan said in a statement.

“It was an honour to go so far in this prestigious event but obviously I can’t go any further, as I focus now on the local authority council meetings regarding the presidential nominations, as per article 12.2.2. of the Constitution.”

Mr Sheridan must get the backing for four local councils, or 20 members of the Oireachtas to get on the ballot for the upcoming election. The first of a series of 31 meetings is scheduled for September 8th.

Mr Sheridan previously said he had secured the support of two councils.

Nutriband was founded in Dublin in 2012 before relocating to Florida in 2016.

Its lead product is Aversa, which it describes as “abuse-deterrent transdermal technology”.

Its first application is its abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal patch, which it is developing to provide clinicians and patients with extended-release chronic pain relief.

