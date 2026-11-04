Have your say: how would the new Galway City Ring Road affect you?

Construction work could start on the Galway City Ring Road as early as next year, the Government signalled this week. The project’s last opponent, cycling campaigner Shane Foran, has withdrawn his High Court action challenging its approval.

Foran claimed it would bring “significant traffic increases” to residential areas “with no apparent assessment of impacts for vulnerable road users or design changes” on roads without cycle lanes. Following mediation with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), Foran withdrew his challenge to the project’s planning permission.

Speaking of the decision, Seán Canney, Minister of State for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports, described the road as “long overdue”. Canney said the new road would be a vital piece of infrastructure “for the entire western region” helping to reduce traffic congestion and improve journey times.

Some 54 homes will be acquired to facilitate the planned 18km orbital road stretching from the M6 motorway at Coolagh roundabout to a point west of Bearna village.

The Irish Times would like to hear your views on the Galway Ring Road. Are you a local resident, business owner or someone who regularly commutes through Galway? How would the road affect or improve your life? Do you believe it will solve the city’s traffic problems, and, if not, what would you prefer as an alternative solution? We want to hear about any thoughts or concerns you may have as construction is soon set to begin.

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