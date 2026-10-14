Have your say: what is your view on the public-sector strike?

A one-day strike by more than 300,000 public and civil servants got under way countrywide overnight.

Employees are seeking a new public sector deal, with trade unions arguing that pay terms must be agreed ⁠before other issues are addressed.

Schools, colleges, libraries, council offices and many parks are among the publicly run facilities that are closed on Wednesday because of the action. Health services are disrupted, with all elective procedures and thousands of appointments postponed.

The Irish Times would like to hear your views on the strike. Do you support the striking workers, and what is your view of the dispute? Are you striking today, and if so, what has your experience been like? If you are not striking today, have you been impacted by any public services being unavailable?

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. We will keep your contact details confidential. If you would prefer to remain anonymous in any published articles, please indicate this in your submission.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.