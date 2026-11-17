Scarlett Faulkner, who died following an attack at Birdhill, Co Tipperary, in March this year. Photograph: Family/Facebook

A woman who is on trial accused of being part of a joint enterprise to murder 28-year-old Scarlett Faulkner denied to gardaí that she “drove” her co-accused’s anger before the fatal assault, the Central Criminal Court heard on Tuesday.

Gardaí put it to the 41-year-old that she and others, including her 17-year-old co-accused, “planned, organised and participated in” an assault on Faulkner after the deceased began seeing the accused’s husband. They said the accused broke into an apartment and assaulted one of the residents, and that she and others used intimidation, threats and violence in their efforts to locate her husband and Faulkner.

When asked if she would agree with the Garda summary, she replied: “No, I wouldn’t. Not a hope.”

Gardaí further suggested that she actively sought out her husband and Faulkner while armed with weapons, chased him in her car for nine minutes, and rammed him to make him stop before her co-accused attacked Faulkner with an iron bar. The accused responded by asking gardaí who else had weapons at the scene.

Gardaí put it to her that she and her co-accused had chased and viciously assaulted Faulkner, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, and then went home to have a “debrief”.

She replied: “That might be your take on it.”

The accused also denied that she “drove” anger into her co-accused, saying it was her husband who smashed the windows of the car they were travelling in and chased the teenage co-accused with an axe. She said the teenager wouldn’t have got out of the car had her husband not “drove the windows in on top of them with a hatchet”.

The older accused has pleaded not guilty to Faulkner’s murder; the teenager has pleaded not guilty to Faulkner’s murder, but guilty to manslaughter.

In his opening speech earlier this month, Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing, prosecuting, told the jury that the motive for the attack was that Faulkner had begun a relationship with the older accused’s husband.

Inside the court: the Scarlett Faulkner murder trial Listen | 26:25

Det Garda Seamus Kelly on Tuesday told Ó Dúnlaing that gardaí arrested the older accused five days after the assault on suspicion of conspiracy to cause serious harm to Faulkner. At that time, Faulkner was in a coma at Cork University Hospital; she was be pronounced dead on April 13th.

During interviews at Nenagh Garda station, the accused said she was hurt by her husband’s betrayal and could never remarry, because to do so would be frowned upon in Traveller culture.

Gardaí put it to her that she sent messages to Faulkner’s sister threatening to harm Scarlett Faulkner, and that within 24 hours Faulkner suffered serious injuries and was fighting for her life in hospital.

The accused described those messages as “ranting” and said she didn’t have “as much as a piece of rope to do any harm”.

She asked gardaí why, if she was out to harm Faulkner, she “didn’t go down near her when she was on the road”. She said she was only interested in getting keys to a van that her husband was driving but which belonged to her. She said footage on social media would confirm that she didn’t go near Faulkner.

The trial continues before Judge Kerida Naidoo and a jury of eight men and four women.