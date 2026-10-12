Daniel Kinahan to apply for bail ‘in due course’, court told

Kinahan will seek the disclosure of all files in two foreign investigations, the court heard

Alleged crime gang leader Daniel Kinahan will apply for bail “in due course” in the coming weeks, and will seek disclosure of two foreign investigations, a court heard.

Daniel Kinahan (49) appeared before the Special Criminal Court on Monday, having been brought to the court by armed escort from Portlaoise Prison.

He is facing a single charge of “directing the activities of a criminal organisation” between October 18th, 2015, and April 6th, 2017, contrary to section 71a of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, as amended.

The prosecuting barrister Dominic McGinn SC applied for an adjournment until December 21st to allow for the preparation of the book of evidence.

He said there is a “complex factual matrix” behind the single charge, noting that the “statement of fact” used to secure to extradition of the Irish citizen from the United Arab Emirates ran to 189 pages.

The prosecutor said that statement of fact would need to be reduced to a legally submissible document.

“We anticipate the book will be prepared by that date”, he said of the December 21st date.

Judge Caroline Biggs, presiding at the three-judge court, granted the adjournment for the book of evidence to be prepared.

Solicitor Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law raised three issues before the court, noting that the timetable of any trial would need to factor in the examination of digital evidence by experts instructed by his client.

Mackin said he was seeking disclosure of all of the information behind two other international investigations which he said his client was “acquitted” of.

His solicitor said Kinahan will apply for bail at the High Court “in due course”. It is understood he will apply prior to the December 21st appearance.

Kinahan was not asked to speak during the court and appeared wearing a dark grey suit and black shirt.

He was the first Irish person extradited from the UAE under a new permanent extradition treaty, which came into force last year. He lived in Dubai with his wife and five children for the last 10 years.

He was arrested in April on foot of an extradition request from Ireland and was in custody there until he was extradited.

Kinahan was flown to Ireland onboard the Government’s Dassault Falcon 6X jet, landing at Casement Aerodrome before being driven to the courts for his first appearance.