Courts

Galway social housing tenants could lose homes through misbehaviour, says judge

Up to 20 people involved in public order incident outside council house on August 30th

A District Court judge has warned social housing tenants in Co Galway they could be evicted and their homes reallocated if they misbehave.
A District Court judge has warned social housing tenants in Co Galway they could be evicted and their homes reallocated if they misbehave.
Dara Bradley
Fri Sept 04 2026 - 07:002 MIN READ

A District Court judge has warned social housing tenants in Co Galway they could be evicted by the local authority and their homes reallocated if they misbehave.

Judge James Faughnan said there was a housing crisis, and Galway County Council has powers to “put people out of their homes” if they are involved in antisocial behaviour.

“There’s a housing shortage,” said Faughnan at Ballinasloe District Court. “If they don’t behave in the house they’re given, other people could get them.”

The judge made the comments on Thursday after hearing a brief outline of a public order incident at the Meadowbrook Lawns estate in Ballinasloe.

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Sgt Christy Browne outlined that up to 20 people were involved in the incident outside a local authority house on August 30th following a dispute between two groups.

Three people – Eileen Casey (20), Justin Martin (21) and Brian Martin (46), all of Meadowbrook Park, Ballinasloe – were charged with violent disorder.

It is alleged they used or threatened to use violence contrary to section 15 of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act.

Sgt Browne said more people are due to be charged in the coming weeks in relation to this incident in the housing estate managed by the local authority.

“Twenty people, on a Sunday evening?” said the judge. “There are other ways of skinning a cat. People have to behave if they are given public housing and services. The council can put them out of their houses ... I won’t tolerate this in my district.”

The three were remanded on bail to appear before Ballinasloe District Court in December for Director of Public Prosecutions directions.

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