Man accused of threatening to kill partner sent her 708 voice notes in 48 hours

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is in custody and appeared via video link

A man accused of harassing and threatening to kill his partner sent her more than 700 voice-note messages over a 48-hour period, a court heard.

Galway District Court was told on Tuesday that the Mayo man twice threatened to kill or cause serious harm to his partner in Co Galway on January 26th and January 28th, 2026.

Garda Sergeant Claire Heneghan said the 32-year-old threatened to cut his partner’s throat and warned she would be “leaving in a body bag”.

She said this message was relayed to the injured party via a phone call to her sister. Heneghan said the second threat to kill – in which the accused allegedly threatened to shoot his partner with a shotgun – was sent via the Facebook messenger app.

Both offences were contrary to section five of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act.

It was also alleged the defendant harassed the woman by sending her 708 voice note messages over a 48-hour period up to January 29th, contrary to section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is in custody and appeared via video link. He also faces one charge of breaching a barring order granted in a district court in Mayo in July 2025.

Defence solicitor Séan Acton said his client and the complainant were in a long-term relationship and share children together.

After hearing a brief outline, Judge Gerard Furlong said he accepted jurisdiction. He remanded the accused in custody to appear before the September 2nd sitting of Galway District Court.