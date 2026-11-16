Paul Tweed: the high-profile libel lawyer contended he was defamed by statements in the book that meant he was a ‘covert agent’ of the UAE. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

High-profile libel lawyer Paul Tweed has settled defamation actions against Amazon and a publisher in the High Court in Dublin, brought over statements in a book authored by a London-based academic.

Under a settlement agreement, Georgetown University Press, publisher of Andreas Krieg’s Subversion: The Strategic Weaponisation of Narratives, will destroy its remaining copies of the book, Judge Mary Rose Gearty was told on Monday.

Tweed contended he was defamed by statements in the book that meant he was a “covert agent” of the United Arab Emirates, engaged in silencing critics of the state by improperly instituting legal proceedings.

Krieg previously retracted and apologised for what he accepted were defamatory remarks when Tweed and the academic reached a settlement in a separate lawsuit, brought in the High Court in Belfast.

Tweed brought proceedings in Dublin against Georgetown University Press, and Amazon.com Inc and Amazon UK Services Ltd, which sold copies of the book.

At Monday’s hearing, Paul O’Higgins, Tweed’s counsel instructed by solicitor Marie Hans, told the judge that those lawsuits had settled.

O’Higgins said Georgetown had agreed to destroy all remaining copies of the book, and that there would be no further publication of the book.

Eoin McCullough, barrister for Georgetown, said the proceeding between Tweed and his client had settled to the satisfaction of the parties, and without an admission of liability. Counsel said no damages were sought by or paid to Tweed.

McCullough read to the court an apology on behalf of Krieg. The author said he “made a number of false, unfair and defamatory allegations and inferences” relating to Tweed’s work.

“I unreservedly retract these totally unfounded allegations and sincerely apologise to Mr Tweed for questioning his impartiality and integrity and for the untrue allegations, which I never should have made or published in the first place,” Krieg said in the apology.

O’Higgins said both cases could be struck out with no further order.

In a statement, Tweed said he was “very pleased” with the resolutions of the proceedings.