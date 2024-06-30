Man who punched garda in the head on Christmas Eve avoids prison

The court heard that Gda Mark Murphy responded to a call about a disturbance at an address at Church Hill, Fermoy, on December 24th, 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man who assaulted a garda on Christmas Eve has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to complete more than 200 hours of community service.

Court presenter Insp Tony O’Sullivan told Fermoy District Court that Lenison Guimaraes Araujo (44), of Patrick’s Street, Fermoy, Co Cork, had pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, threatening and abusive behaviour, obstruction of a peace officer and intoxication in a public place. The Brazilian national was assisted by a Portuguese interpreter in court.

The court heard that Gda Mark Murphy responded to a call about a disturbance at an address at Church Hill, Fermoy, on December 24th, 2023. When he arrived, Mr Araujo was in a highly intoxicated state and behaving in an abusive manner. When Gda Murphy tried to talk to the accused, he replied: “You f**k off home now,” and became violent and assaulted the garda, repeatedly punching him in the side of the head.

Gda Murphy called for assistance and when additional gardaí arrived, Mr Araujo was subdued with the use of pepper spray. He was then arrested and taken to Fermoy Garda station.

Inspector O’Sullivan said that Gda Murphy suffered scratches to his chin and a cut gum as a result of the assault, but there was no permanent injury and he did not require medical attention.

Defence solicitor Ciaran O’Keeffe said that his client was “very, very drunk” at the time and can remember nothing about the incident. He said that Mr Araujo accepts that it was “outrageous behaviour”. He added that Mr Araujo has a wife and five children and is in full-time employment locally

Judge Colm Roberts said that getting so drunk you don’t know what you are doing and can’t remember anything is not a good situation to be in. He added: “I have very little tolerance for abuse of the guards.”

For the assault causing harm he sentenced Mr Araujo to nine months in prison, suspended for two years on the condition that he does not consume alcohol. For threatening and abusive behaviour he was sentenced to 100 hours community service in lieu of two months in prison. For obstruction of a peace officer he was sentenced to 120 hours community service in lieu of four months in prison and the intoxication in a public place charge was struck out.