The caravans have been parked at Portumna Castle in Galway for more than a year

The High Court has extended an order that two caravans must leave part of national monument lands at Portumna Castle in Galway, where they have been parked for more than a year, until Thursday.

Last week Minister for Housing, Heritage and Local Government James Browne was granted, following a one-side only represented application, temporary orders preventing trespass by two caravans.

They are allegedly occupied by two women who have been identified by “persons unknown”.

The court heard the caravans moved on to the lands in September 2025 and Office of Public Works (OPW) officials, who look after the castle on behalf of the Minister, approached the occupants who said they would not move until they were given a house by Galway County Council.

Gardaí were called and the caravan occupants said they would leave but did not. Subsequently, gardaí told the OPW that if they wanted them removed they should get a court order.

Last week Judge Brian Cregan granted an interim order requiring they leave by 2pm on Wednesday and the occupants could turn up in court in the morning if they chose to contest the order.

There was no appearance on Wednesday for the occupants and on the application of Dylan West, barrister for the Minister, the judge granted an interlocutory injunction − which means the order stays in place until the full hearing of the case − ordering their removal. He said he would extend the order to 2pm on Thursday.

Separate injunction proceedings in relation to two caravans that have been parked since last year on lands at the Curragh in Kildare, owned by the Minister for Defence, were adjourned for a week to allow a homeless mother of six living in the caravans to file an affidavit outlining her efforts to secure housing.