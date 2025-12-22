Crime & Law

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder of toddler Daniel Aruebose

Gardaí arrest woman in her 20s on suspicion of murder of the boy whose remains were found in Donabate earlier this year

Daniel Aruebose
Colm Keena
Mon Dec 22 2025 - 11:591 MIN READ

Gardaí investigating the death of Daniel Aruebose have arrested a woman in her twenties on suspicion of murder.

The investigation, which was upgraded from a missing person inquiry to a case of suspected murder earlier this month, has led gardaí to believe the boy was killed in 2021, when aged 3 1/2 years, and his remains buried in open ground just outside the village of Donabate in north Dublin.

“As part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Daniel Aruebose, gardaí have this morning arrested a woman aged in her 20s on suspicion of murder,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement on Monday.

“She is currently detained under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region.”

No further comment would be made, the office said, and the investigation is ongoing.

The first concerns for Daniel’s welfare emerged last August. Officials carrying out checks on a social welfare payment linked to Daniel could find no evidence of his whereabouts or that he was alive.

They took their concerns to Tusla, the child and family agency, which escalated the matter to the Garda. An investigation was started and two key witnesses both told gardaí Daniel had been dead for more than four years and his remains were buried just outside Donabate.

Gardaí discovered the boy’s remains in September after a search and excavation operation that lasted more than two weeks.

Colm Keena

Colm Keena is an Irish Times journalist. He was previously legal-affairs correspondent and public-affairs correspondent