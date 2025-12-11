Homicide investigation opens into the death of toddler Daniel Aruebose

Daniel Aruebose, whose body was found on open ground in Donabate, north Dublin, last September

A homicide investigation has been opened into the death of toddler Daniel Aruebose, whose remains were found on open ground in Donabate, north Dublin, last September.

Tomorrow would have been the boy’s eighth birthday. He was last seen around four years ago, although concern for his whereabouts was not raised until last summer.

An Garda Síochána said in a statement: “Following enquiries conducted to date and based on information available to investigating gardaí, An Garda Síochána has commenced a homicide investigation into Daniel’s death.

“Gardaí continue to keep Daniel’s family informed of all developments in this ongoing criminal investigation.”

Human remains recovered by gardaí on September 17th have been confirmed by DNA analysis to be those of Daniel.

“An Garda Síochána is again appealing to the public for any information that may assist in the investigation into the homicide of Daniel Aruebose,” the Garda statement said.

“Members of the public are urged not to assume that Gardaí already possess information they may hold, or that any detail is too small or insignificant. The investigation team will determine the relevance of any information provided.”

“All contact will be welcomed and treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any Garda Station.