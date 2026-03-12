Dispute between school laptop supplier and executives settled

The Four Courts. A High Court dispute between a company that supplies schools with tablets and laptops and two of its executives has been settled. Photograph: iStock

A High Court dispute between a company that supplies schools with tablets and laptops and two of its executives has been settled.

Upskill Online, which trades as Olive Media, had brought proceedings against Ian Gaughran, chief executive of Olive for Education (OFE) and against its chief operating officer, Erik Jentetics.

Olive Media sought an order preventing the defendants from using, disclosing, copying or destroying OFE’s confidential information, including customer details, strategies or pricing information.

It also sought to prevent the two executives from contacting, soliciting or dealing with OFE’s customers or potential customers. It also sought to bar the pair from inducing OFE employees or contractors to leave their jobs.

Gaughran had been suspended since January over alleged leaking of confidential information and seeking to move customers and clients to a rival business.

He had also allegedly made inflammatory remarks made in an affidavit he had filed, Judge Brian Cregan was told last Friday. The court has heard Gaughran had concerns about the “financial viability” of the Olive Media group of companies which is led by entrepreneur Brendan Kavanagh.

Kavanagh had complained that the defendants engaged in a plan to buy a rival business and divert OFE’s staff and customers to a new enterprise. The defendants both denied any wrongdoing.

On Thursday, the judge was told the matter had been settled.

In a statement read by Roland Rowan, barrister for Gaughran, said statements which had been made should not have been made and all allegations were retracted.

The judge struck out the proceedings.