Gerry Adams repeatedly placed by Garda at IRA army council meetings in Republic, court told

Senior Garda intelligence officers repeatedly placed Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness at IRA army council meetings that were always held in the Republic, a London court has been told.

The former Sinn Féin president is facing a civil claim for £1 in damages by three victims of IRA bombings of the Old Bailey in London, London’s Docklands area and the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester.

They argue that Adams (77) was “directly responsible” as a senior IRA leader for the bomb attacks, carried out between 1973 and 1996. He has always denied being a member of the IRA.

Praising the quality of Garda intelligence, a former member of the Royal Ulster Constabulary’s Special Branch – testifying in the case at the Royal Courts of Justice behind a screen and identified in court only as Witness B – said the Garda had even better insight into the IRA in the 1970s and 1980s than the RUC.

Up to then, the RUC had believed that the seven-strong army council met on their own, but the Garda were able to tell them confidently that other senior figures in the organisation were able to attend.

The meeting were always held in the Republic because it was “too dangerous” for the IRA to hold such meetings in Northern Ireland, Witness B told Adams’s lawyer James Robottom.

Rejecting questions over his memory, the 71-year-old former officer said he could not only remember what senior gardaí had told him but he could remember where the meeting happened too.

Denying any personal enmity towards Adams, the retired officer said he had spent the majority of his police career stopping members of loyalist paramilitary organisations from “killing totally innocent Catholics”, not pursuing the IRA.

However, he said it was “unthinkable” that bombs could have been set off outside of Northern Ireland, in England or elsewhere, without “the sanction, or explicit instructions” of the IRA army council.

“You would not have had a situation where somebody would say: ‘Wouldn’t it be a good idea to bomb London?’ They were a very disciplined organisation. There was a strategic element to them,” he said.

He was questioned about a letter unearthed in last year’s National Archives in Dublin from then Garda assistant commissioner Noel Conroy in May 1996 to the then secretary general of the Department of Justice, Tim Dalton.

The letter listed the leading figures in the IRA at that time, including Martin McGuinness, but it did not mention the name of Adams just weeks before the Arndale Centre bomb exploded Adams’s barrister told the former officer.

The former officer sharply disagreed with the Conroy letter’s judgment that senior Sinn Féin figure Gerry Kelly was emerging as the dominant figure in the organisation, saying that “was not the view of the RUC. I would doubt that very much.”

He said he believed Adams’s name had been deliberately kept out of the letter because his inclusion would have made it more difficult for the Irish and British governments to “do business with him”.

The barrister asked why a prosecution against Adams for IRA membership was never taken after he became leader of Sinn Féin in the 1980s if the RUC was so sure that it knew the role he played.

RUC Special Branch had “bundles of files” holding intelligence that showed clearly that Adams held “dual roles of high offices in Sinn Féin, while simultaneously serving on the IRA’s army council”, Witness B said.

He said there was a difference between intelligence – no matter how carefully gathered – and evidence that could be brought before a court that would pass the criminal burden of proof test.

The witness said that had Adams not been a senior IRA figure there would been “absolutely no point in the British, Irish and the United States governments dealing with [him] in the way that they did on the road to the Good Friday Agreement”.

Adams “was, by far, the most strategic thinker” in the republican movement, said the former officer, who was previously a member of the British army’s parachute regiment before joining the RUC.

Bombings in England could not have happened without explicit instruction from the IRA army council, he said.

“The IRA was a very disciplined organisation and was utterly ruthless in its enforcement.”

The Canary Wharf bombing in February 1996, which broke the ceasefire called in August 1994, was “not simply sanctioned by the army council, but was ordered by the army council”.

The former officer claimed that the 1998 bombing of Omagh by the Real IRA could not have happened without the knowledge of the IRA since Real IRA members were still subject to IRA discipline and most of them lived in south Armagh, where they were subject to the control of senior IRA figure Thomas “Slab” Murphy.