Scammers trying to cheat public with accommodation offers, Department of Housing warns

The Department of Housing is urging anyone who sees an offer online to be cautious. Photograph: iStock

The Department of Housing has issued a warning over fraudulent accommodation offers from scammers claiming to operate under State housing schemes.

In a statement, the department said false messages and online posts were circulating from individuals claiming to be linked to the “Housing for All” programme or “Ireland’s Housing Plan”.

“As with all scams, these attempts present themselves as official communications and we would urge the public to exercise extreme caution,” it said.

The public are advised to ensure they are using official Government websites and to avoid clicking on, or responding to, suspicious links.

The department said it would not engage directly with the public on the provision of accommodation and did not seek personal information.

Housing for All is a State-run programme aiming to deliver more than 30,000 homes a year, primarily through social and affordable-cost options.

The Government’s latest housing plan, Delivering Homes, Building Communities, revised that target and aims to provide more than 300,000 new homes by the end of 2030.

Public schemes assisting the purchase of housing, such as the Help to Buy and the First Home schemes, are not operated by the department or under the Housing for All banner.

Anyone who has given information to scammers is advised to alert their bank. Those contacted about the fraudulent housing schemes are asked to report it to gardaí.

An Garda Síochána has been contacted about these scams.