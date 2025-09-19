Daniel Aruebose case timeline: What we know so far

Gardaí were reportedly told by a witness that Daniel died of natural causes and his body was buried in the ensuing panic. Photograph: Supplied to The Journal

Partial skeletal remains were discovered on Wednesday in an area just outside Donabate, north Dublin, following an extensive search by gardaí.

The remains – which are due to undergo forensic testing – are believed to be those of Daniel Aruebose, who should be approaching his eight birthday.

Daniel was last seen around four years ago, but the alarm was only raised last month.

Gardaí are now piecing together how he died and what happened since then.

2017 to 2019

Daniel was born in Dublin on December 12th, 2017. Soon after his birth, his parents put him up for adoption and Tusla began engaging with the family.

He spent the first year of his life in foster care, before his parents decided they wanted him back. Over the course of several months, he was reunited with his biological family. This is typical in such cases, so the child can gradually become familiar with a new environment.

Daniel began living in the Gallery Apartments in Donabate with his family in July 2019.

A spokeswoman for Tusla, the child and family agency, said it is “important for children to live with their families, wherever possible”.

“However, if this is not possible, children may come into care for a period to ensure their safety and wellbeing.”

Tusla “works with the family towards reunifying children with their parents when it is deemed to be in their best interests”, the spokeswoman said.

2020

Tusla ceased communication with Daniel’s family in 2020, closing the case file.

“Whilst each case is dealt with on an individual basis, decisions to reunify children are made with careful assessment and consultation with parents, family, and professionals involved with the family,” a spokeswoman said.

“Cases are closed with the oversight of a social work manager and in line with the referral closure guidance. When a child protection or family support service is no longer required, the case is closed.”

The spokeswoman said Tusla is conscious that family circumstances and support needs “can change, and universal support services remain available to families after the case is closed”.

If Tusla receives a referral in a case – from someone like a public health nurse or teacher – the agency “assesses the new referral and determines the follow up required”.

No such referral occurred in this case until last month.

2021

It is understood that Daniel died at some point in 2021.

Gardaí were reportedly told by a witness that Daniel died of natural causes and his body was buried in the ensuing panic.

They are now trying to verify if this is true.

2025

Daniel’s disappearance was not noticed until last month, when officials from the Department of Social Protection made checks on a social welfare payment related to him and were unable to determine his location. They passed their concerns to Tusla in late August.

“On foot of this we contacted An Garda Síochána with our concerns for the safety and wellbeing of Daniel,” Tusla said in a statement.

Gardaí began interviewing Daniel’s family and others who knew him. They conducted a technical examination of an apartment in the Gallery Apartments complex.

On September 1st, an area of land on Portrane Road in Donabate was sealed off for searching.

On September 17th, skeletal remains were found at the site. Gardaí believe the remains are Daniel, but forensic tests will be carried out to confirm this.

Sources said the discovery of the remains was strong evidence the two people at the centre of the inquiry knew how and when Daniel died and why his death was concealed.