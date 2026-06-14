Fifa ‘shoutout’ gimmick open to all manner of infantile manipulation

FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the World Cup Group D match between USA and Paraguay at the Los Angeles Stadium in California. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

It’s not that Fifa are eager to cash in on this World Cup, or anything, but among the loot-making schemes they’ve come up with is the Super Shoutout. For a mere $79 (€68), you can have your name displayed on a scoreboard at a World Cup game – although you’re not told if it will happen before or during the match, or for how long your shoutout will remain on-screen. Technically, then, it might appear for a quarter of a second, an hour before kick-off, when you and your loved ones are still queuing outside to get in.

But, as the world and its mother has pointed out, there is a distinct possibility that the shoutout will be abused. We’re thinking a little bit here of the time a person on Twitter sent this to Donald Trump: “My parents who passed away always said you were a big inspiration. Can you please retweet [this photo] for their memory?” That he did – and the photo was of Fred and Rosemary West.

Hopefully, their names, nor anyone similar, won’t appear on a Super Shoutout scoreboard. People are already being inventive, though. The first response to Fifa advertising the scheme on X? “My name is ‘Gianni Infantino Is A f***ing Baldy B***end’. Where do I send my cheque?” Ooh.

Argentina targets good-for-nothing parents

As if the US authorities aren’t busy enough this weather, according to Spanish paper AS, the Argentine government has handed them a list of 13,000 Argentinians – 13,000! – who they want banned from attending World Cup games.

Why? Because that’s how many people they are pursuing for defaulting on child-support payments, so they want to make sure that none of the 13,000 good-for-nothings are in the States spending their spare loot on watching football. The US authorities must be chuffed.

Quote

“We have had discussions about expanding the World Cup to 64 teams – maybe Italy will qualify then! Or we could even go up to 208 teams.” – Apart from being mean to Italy, the worrying thing here is you can’t even be sure Gianni Infantino was joking.

Number: 1

That’s how many Moroccan-born players were in Morocco’s starting line-up against Brazil. Azzedine Ounahi was the odd one out. The midfielder, who plays for Spanish second-tier team Girona, was born in Casablanca. The other 10 players who started the match against Brazil were born in a variety of countries, including France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada.

A game of guess the brand name

Taped over condiments in the press room at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.

How far do Fifa go with this brand-protection lark? Well, as San Francisco Standard reporter Kevin Nguyen noted when he entered the press room at Levi’s Stadium ahead of the game between Switzerland and Qatar, very far indeed. Yes, the brand names on all the condiments were taped over – presumably because the companies aren’t Fifa “partners”. Considering there are 16 stadiums being used at the World Cup, that’s a lot of condiments to be taped over.

Sometimes, you wish you were Scottish . . .

Word of Mouth

“Fear is an important part of life. If you’re ​not afraid and you’re caught off-guard, you might see a lion and think it’s a cat.” – Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Brazil’s game against Morocco who, at times, made them look like pussies.

“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.” – Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji’s response to being left out of Sweden’s World Cup squad. God might be with him, but, alas, Graham Potter is clearly not.

“I’d be emigrating to Australia.” – Roy Keane on being asked by Micah Richards what he’ll do if England win the World Cup.

“A World Cup match should flow like a river. Instead, we’re building dams right in the middle so that ads can pass through. Football now risks becoming the background music for an advertising spectacle.” – Jürgen Klopp on those blasted hydration breaks.

“I consider myself one of the greatest players ever. An 11 out of 10.” – Brazil’s 1994 World Cup winner Romário, still humble after all these years.