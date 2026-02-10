Man (20s) arrested on suspicion of murder of Daniel Aruebose

A man in his 20s has been arrested on the suspicion of murder of toddler Daniel Aruebose.

Gardaí believe the boy was killed in 2021, when aged 3½ years, and his remains buried in open ground just outside Donabate, north Co Dublin.

The man is currently detained under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin Region.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí upgraded the investigation to homicide in December.

Concern for Daniel’s wellbeing first emerged in August last year. Officials carrying out checks on a social welfare payment linked to him could find no evidence of his whereabouts or that he was alive.

The officials took their concerns to Tusla, the child and family agency, which escalated the matter to the Garda. An investigation was started and two key witnesses told gardaí Daniel had been dead for more than four years and his remains buried just outside Donabate.

One of the two took gardaí to a location off Portrane Road and pointed out what they said was Daniel’s burial ground. Though the information was not completely accurate, gardaí discovered the boy’s remains in September very close by after an operation lasting more than two weeks.

Statements have been taken from a number of people who knew the boy and other people he was with around the time of his death, leading to concern he may have been subject to mistreatment or neglect.

Two key witnesses have told gardaí Daniel died from natural, though unexplained, causes and after their efforts to revive him failed, they claimed they panicked and secretly buried his body. Their accounts are understood to have, at times, not aligned.