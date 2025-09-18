Gardaí expect arrest after remains of Daniel Aruebose found in north Dublin field

The discovery of the remains of Dublin boy Daniel Aruebose in a field in Donabate, north Dublin, is expected to lead to at least one arrest, the nature of which will be determined by the results of the postmortem, The Irish Times understands.

While people who knew the boy have cooperated with the Garda investigation to date, the discovery of Daniel’s skeletal remains offer grounds for arrest, even if the postmortem does not determine the cause of death or if it rules out foul play. Failure to notify the authorities of a person’s death, improper disposal of a body, and aiding the concealment of remains are all criminal offences.

However, most of those crimes are not regarded as serious enough in legislation to warrant the extradition of a suspect from another country. This could hamper the Garda investigation as one person of interest is abroad.

Garda sources said the nature of any charges, as well as the timing or grounds for any arrest, would be influenced by the results of the postmortem. During the course of the investigation to date, some witnesses claimed they were present when Daniel died and that efforts were made to revive him. However, they claim he died of natural, though unexplained, causes rather than any foul play and that his remains were buried in an ensuing panic.

Daniel’s mother is originally from Africa but has lived in Ireland since she was a child and is an Irish citizen. His father is from Ireland and has married and started a new life in the years since Daniel’s death.

The child was missing for about four years, since he was aged 3½ years. He had been living in a family setting at The Gallery apartments in Donabate. His disappearance was not noticed until last month, when officials from the Department of Social Protection made checks on a social welfare payment related to him and were unable to determine his location.

They passed their concerns to Tusla, the child and family agency, which alerted gardaí at the end of August. Just days later, on September 1st, the field in Donabate where the remains were found yesterday was sealed off for searching.

When Daniel was born he was initially given up for adoption and was in foster care for about 18 months. However, his parents then had a change of heart and the child was returned to them.

Tusla oversaw the case for all of those developments but ceased its involvement with the child and his family in 2020. Tusla yesterday described Daniel’s death as “an unimaginable tragedy”, adding that it will “continue to engage fully” with the Garda investigation.

When the boy’s disappearance and death was raised during Taoiseach’s questions in the Dáil yesterday, Micheál Martin said he does not accept the “automatic impulse” to blame the State. Such an instinct is “wrong” and “unfair” to Tusla staff, he said, cautioning against “jumping to blame” until the full facts emerge. People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy asked what it says about the State that social welfare payments are better tracked than children.

The Garda confirmed the skeletal remains of the child were found yesterday at the site off Portrane Road, with clothing also discovered at the location. It confirmed Daniel’s name for the first time and issued a photograph of him.

A woman known to Daniel claimed the remains were buried at the Donabate site and went there, accompanied by gardaí, to point out the burial ground. The remains were still at the site last night and were due to be examined in situ by a forensic anthropologist and pathologist before being removed for a full postmortem.

“An Garda Síochána is currently engaging with the local coroner in relation to the discovery of these remains,” the Garda said. “The remains will be the subject of careful and sensitive exhumation from the current burial site.”