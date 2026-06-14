Israeli says military attacks Hizbullah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israel said its military attacked Hizbullah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday after the Lebanese armed group fired into Israeli territory.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that Hizbullah had launched three projectiles towards communities in northern Israel, calling it a blatant ceasefire violation.
“The IDF has now attacked terrorist targets of the Hizbullah terrorist organisation in the Dahiyeh neighbourhood of Beirut, in response to Hizbullah’s firing into Israeli territory,” a joint statement by Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and defence minister Israel Katz said.
There was no immediate comment from Hizbullah on the Israeli statement, but the group said it launched missiles and drones towards Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.
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Last week, an Israeli strike on Dahiyeh triggered an exchange of fire between Israel and Iran that threatened to derail a US-Iran deal that would end the wider war.
Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said on Sunday that Israel’s attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs showed the United States either lacked the will to fulfill its commitments or the ability to do so.
In a post on X, he said continuing on the current path would be impossible if commitments could not be fulfilled.
The deputy commander of Iran’s top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Sunday that Israeli “crimes” in the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital will not go unanswered, according to state media.
Washington and Tehran appear to be getting closer to a deal to end the more than three-month-long conflict, with US and Pakistani leaders forecast a signing on Sunday.
Iran has long made the cessation of fighting in Lebanon a condition for any wider agreement with the United States. – Reuters
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