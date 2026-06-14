Israeli says military attacks Hizbullah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs

The scene after an Israeli air strike hit an apartment building in the Dahiyeh neighbourhood of Beirut, Lebanon. Photograph: Bilal Hussein/AP

Israel said its military attacked Hizbullah targets in Beirut’s ‌southern suburbs on Sunday after the Lebanese armed group fired into Israeli territory.

The Israel​ Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that Hizbullah had launched three projectiles towards communities in northern Israel, calling it a blatant ceasefire violation.

“The IDF has ​now attacked terrorist targets of the Hizbullah terrorist organisation in the Dahiyeh ⁠neighbourhood of Beirut, in response to Hizbullah’s firing into Israeli ‌territory,” ‌a ​joint statement by Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and defence minister Israel Katz said.

There was no ⁠immediate comment from ​Hizbullah on the Israeli statement, but ​the group said it launched missiles and drones towards ‌Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

Last ​week, an Israeli strike on Dahiyeh triggered an exchange ⁠of fire between Israel ⁠and Iran ​that threatened to derail a US-Iran deal that would end the wider war.

Iran’s ‌top negotiator, Mohammad ‌Baqer Qalibaf, said on ​Sunday that Israel’s attack on Beirut’s southern ​suburbs showed ⁠the United States ‌either ‌lacked ​the will to fulfill ⁠its ​commitments or ​the ability ‌to do so.

In ​a post ⁠on ⁠X, he ​said continuing on the current path would be impossible ‌if commitments ⁠could not be fulfilled.

The deputy ‌commander of Iran’s top joint ​military command, Khatam al-Anbiya ​Central Headquarters, said on ⁠Sunday that Israeli “crimes” ‌in ‌the southern ​suburbs of ⁠Lebanon’s ​capital will ​not go ‌unanswered, according to ​state media.

Washington and Tehran appear to be getting closer to a deal to end the more than three-month-long conflict, with US and Pakistani leaders forecast a signing on Sunday.

Iran has ‌long made the ⁠cessation of fighting in Lebanon a condition for any wider agreement with the United States. – Reuters

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