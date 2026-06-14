Middle East

Israeli says military attacks Hizbullah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs

Lebanese militant group says it fired missiles and drones towards towards ‌Israeli troops

The scene after an Israeli air strike hit an apartment building in the Dahiyeh neighbourhood of Beirut, Lebanon. Photograph: Bilal Hussein/AP
The scene after an Israeli air strike hit an apartment building in the Dahiyeh neighbourhood of Beirut, Lebanon. Photograph: Bilal Hussein/AP
Sun Jun 14 2026 - 14:002 MIN READ

Israel said its military attacked Hizbullah targets in Beirut’s ‌southern suburbs on Sunday after the Lebanese armed group fired into Israeli territory.

The Israel​ Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that Hizbullah had launched three projectiles towards communities in northern Israel, calling it a blatant ceasefire violation.

“The IDF has ​now attacked terrorist targets of the Hizbullah terrorist organisation in the Dahiyeh ⁠neighbourhood of Beirut, in response to Hizbullah’s firing into Israeli ‌territory,” ‌a ​joint statement by Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and defence minister Israel Katz said.

There was no ⁠immediate comment from ​Hizbullah on the Israeli statement, but ​the group said it launched missiles and drones towards ‌Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

Inside Iran’s underground ‘missile cities’ – battered but still firing

Los Angeles, the city created by an Irish vagabond visionary, licks its wounds in 2026

‘Nothing works’: Russians react as intelligence services shut down the internet

Last ​week, an Israeli strike on Dahiyeh triggered an exchange ⁠of fire between Israel ⁠and Iran ​that threatened to derail a US-Iran deal that would end the wider war.

Iran’s ‌top negotiator, Mohammad ‌Baqer Qalibaf, said on ​Sunday that Israel’s attack on Beirut’s southern ​suburbs showed ⁠the United States ‌either ‌lacked ​the will to fulfill ⁠its ​commitments or ​the ability ‌to do so.

In ​a post ⁠on ⁠X, he ​said continuing on the current path would be impossible ‌if commitments ⁠could not be fulfilled.

The deputy ‌commander of Iran’s top joint ​military command, Khatam al-Anbiya ​Central Headquarters, said on ⁠Sunday that Israeli “crimes” ‌in ‌the southern ​suburbs of ⁠Lebanon’s ​capital will ​not go ‌unanswered, according to ​state media.

Washington and Tehran appear to be getting closer to a deal to end the more than three-month-long conflict, with US and Pakistani leaders forecast a signing on Sunday.

Iran has ‌long made the ⁠cessation of fighting in Lebanon a condition for any wider agreement with the United States. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter