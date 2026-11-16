Boy kicked to ground by three men in suspected sectarian attack in Derry

SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood called for an end to attacks in the Waterside. Photograph: Trevor McBride

Three men have attacked a child in Co Derry in what police are treating as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

The incident, which occurred around 10.40pm on Saturday night in the Waterside area of Derry, saw the men, dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered, get out of a black parked car.

One of the men then reportedly kicked the boy in the face, knocking him to the ground where he was then kicked by the group.

Following the assault the perpetrators got back in the car, which was driven along Limavady Road in the direction of the Caw Roundabout.

PSNI Supt Claire Hamilton said the “deplorable attack on a child” is being investigated as an assault motivated by sectarian hate.

“The assault, which left the victim with physical injuries to his face and body, occurred in the area of a main road,” she said.

“To any drivers in the area before, or around the time the assault was reported to police – if you have dash cam footage we would ask you check it to see if it has picked up the black car in which the attackers were in.

“Your footage may also have captured the assault.”

She added: “We know there is concern in the community following other recent assaults in the Waterside area, and I want to reassure the public we have dedicated resources investigating these reports and we have targeted patrols in place.

“We continue to meet with partner agencies, local representatives and members of the community and we remain committed to working alongside them to address concerns.

“We would encourage anyone affected by crime motivated by hate to contact police to enable us to take action.”

SDLP Foyle MP Colum Eastwood called for an end to attacks in the Waterside area.

He added: “These repeated attacks and disorder in the Waterside area of our city must come to an end before someone loses their life.

“We have seen two attacks on children in the area in recent weeks, with suspected sectarian motives. This madness has to stop.

“I will never understand what could possess a group of adults to attack a defenceless child.

“These attacks will have long-lasting impacts on their victims that will linger long after their physical injuries have healed.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families following their ordeal.”

Eastwood said there was “no room for sectarianism or hatred in our city”.

He added: “Much effort has gone into building good community relations in the Waterside and we cannot allow that progress to be undone.

“People in the area are understandably concerned and they deserve to be able to go about their lives in peace and without fear of incidents like this.” – PA