PSNI investigates report of shots fired through window of house

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation following a report of shots being fired through the window of a house in the Ardkill Road area of Ardmore in Derry on Saturday night. The shots narrowly missed someone inside.

Police received a report that three shots had been fired through a window of the house at around 9.15pm.

“Three other people were also inside at the time of the incident, but thankfully were not injured,” a PSNI statement said.

“An investigation has commenced and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ardmore area at around the time of the incident.

READ MORE

“Anyone who has any information, or dashcam or doorbell footage which could help the investigation, should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1536 06/01/23.”

Sinn Féin Assembly member Ciara Ferguson condemned the attack.

“This was an extremely reckless and indiscriminate attack which narrowly avoided causing death or injury,” she said.

“There is no place in our society for these types of attacks and those responsible should stop immediately.

“I would call on anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.” – PA