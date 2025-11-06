WorkCantillon

Tesla shareholders must finally stand up to Elon Musk

Shareholders gather to vote on an unprecedented package of stock options that could be worth $1tn to car maker’s boss

Elon Musk: Tesla’s numbers do not scream 'irreplaceable chief executive'. Photograph: Vincent Feuray/ Hans Lucas via AFP via Getty
Elon Musk: Tesla’s numbers do not scream 'irreplaceable chief executive'. Photograph: Vincent Feuray/ Hans Lucas via AFP via Getty
Cantillon's picture
Cantillon
Thu Nov 06 2025 - 05:452 MIN READ

Shareholders in Tesla gather today to decide whether to approve a proposed $1 trillion package for chief executive Elon Musk. Given their history, they might just be crazy enough to do so.

Certainly chairwoman Robyn Denholm is banging the drum for a deal her board has put together that would see Musk receive a new package of stock options that could be worth up to $1 trillion (€870 billion) over the next decade if he meets some fairly ambitious targets, bringing his stake in the business to 25 per cent.

The numbers are mind-boggling, even in an age when executive compensation has entirely lost the run of itself and the pay gap between the C-suite and the shop floor continues to widen.

Denholm notes that Musk has threatened to walk out if shareholders vote down the package.

READ MORE

Irish start-up’s affordable sensor could transform how we measure soil health

Google’s Pixel Watch 4 review: best option for Android users not with Samsung

Pearson boss says with the right AI tools children ‘will learn more and learn better’

Did An Post kill Fastway Couriers?

The only possible justification for a package anything close to what is being proposed is that Musk can deliver undreamed of growth for investors in the business. But can he?

Tesla’s numbers do not scream “irreplaceable chief executive”. Shipments from its Chinese factory were down in eight of the 10 months this year.

Meanwhile sales and registrations in markets across Europe are tanking. Sales in the UK halved year on year in figures published this week.

Norway’s oil fund to vote against Elon Musk’s $1tn pay deal at Tesla ]

Registrations are down 89 per cent in Sweden, 86 per cent in Denmark, 50 per cent in the Netherlands and 31 per cent in Spain. In Ireland, while they are up 0.37 per cent so far this year, that is against a 3.3 per cent rise in overall car registrations and a 38 per cent surge for electric vehicles in the market.

Over the first nine months of the year, Tesla sales are down 28.5 per cent across Europe versus the same period last year.

Posting on X ahead of the vote, Musk wrote: “Tesla is worth more than all other automotive companies combined. Which of those CEOs would you like to run Tesla?”

BYD’s Stella Li is one who comes to mind, however unlikely. The Chinese brand is beating Tesla hands down in markets across Europe and Asia.

Musk is also running several other companies, including social media platform X, where he is a prolific tweeter.

If Musk were to walk, and the shares were to tank as Denholm predicts, the man who owns 16 per cent of the business would be hurting himself more than anyone.

It might be time for Tesla shareholders to take that chance.

READ NEXT

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning