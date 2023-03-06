Tesco to offer five days paid leave for staff subjected to domestic abuse

Tesco is to provide five days of paid leave for staff at its Irish stores who have been subjected to domestic abuse. Photograph: PA Wire/PA Images

Supermarket group Tesco will provide five days paid leave for anyone among its 13,000 staff at its Irish stores suffering domestic abuse in a move that comes ahead of new laws to make such leave available to all workers.

With 151 stores, Tesco ranks among the largest private employers in the State. The group has changed its time-off policy from today, with no requirement for workers availing of the leave to submit proof of abuse.

Tesco Ireland chief executive Natasha Adams said it was critical for victims to feel certain their work and financial independence were protected when seeking to flee or confront abusive relationships. “These preparations cannot always be carried out during working hours,” she said. “Paid leave is an essential factor in escaping domestic abuse as victims sometimes need to prepare to leave the abusive relationship through attending support services, legal services, and counselling; looking for a new place to live and making necessary childcare arrangements.”

The retailer also widened access to bereavement leave to include early pregnancy loss leave, which will be available to partners and those involved in surrogacy.

Such moves come as TDs and Senators debate draft laws – set out in the Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill of 2022 – which will provide five days paid leave for any workers who become victims of domestic violence.

The new laws will also introduce five days unpaid leave for caring responsibilities and give parents and carers the right to request flexible working hours for caring purposes. The period for breastfeeding and lactation breaks will be extended to two years from six months.

Tesco acknowledged domestic abuse leave was being introduced ahead of International Women’s Day, which will be marked by a series of events on Wednesday.

But Ms Adams said the group recognised domestic abuse was not a female-centric issue. “It affects all forms of relationships including abuse of men, women and same-sex partners. We are committed to supporting our colleagues, reflecting their individual circumstances and challenges.”

Tesco said there will be no minimum service requirements for workers who need to avail of the leave. The time off work can be taken in full or half-days and retrospectively.

To protect privacy such leave will be recorded with a specific absence code. “If taken it will not be included in the colleague’s overall absence percentage as it is treated separately to sick leave,” the retailer said.

Tesco’s move was welcomed by Safe Ireland, a campaign group whose helpline number for people suffering domestic abuse and coercive control has been printed on the retailer’s till receipts since 2020. “We know that this confidential and importantly paid leave models appropriate support for all victims of abuse nationwide,” said Mary McDermott, Safe Ireland chief executive.