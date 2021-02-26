Ulster Bank’s tax bills, DPC hits back and budgetary arithmetic

Ulster Bank in the Republic wrote off almost all of its ability to use financial crisis-era losses to minimise future tax bills last year before a decision was reached last week to wind down the lender, according to its annual report. Joe Brennan has the details.

Denis O’Brien thinks that he has done a good deal with the sale of Communicorp, reports Laura Slattery. Caveat ponders why he spent so long and so much becoming a media mogul while Jack Horgan-Jones assesses his impact on the politics-media nexus.

Dublin-headquarter booking platform Campsited is in the process of raising an additional €3 million from investors ahead of an expected surge in demand as European holidaymakers look to stay close to home and away from others this summer. Charlie Taylor reports.

Health insurer VHI is to increase prices by an average of 3 per cent from April 1st despite the level of claims falling during the Covid-19 crisis. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Cellnex spent ¤600 million last month acquiring Three-owner CK Hutchison’s Irish telecoms towers and sites as part of a wider €10 billion deal, writes Charlie Taylor.

John FitzGerald warns us that, at some stage, normal budgetary service will be resumed.

“We are always open to constructive feedback but some of the criticism comes from those that don’t deliver themselves. Some of the criticism is based on really superficial analysis of issues and really misses the point.” Data protection chief Helen Dixon hits back, reports Simon Carswell in Agenda.

“I’ve always worked really hard, working on projects back to back, forgoing holidays and getting promoted so my daughter would have a good life.” Television executive Ita Kennedy talks to Wild Geese.

Olive keogh finds that sustainabilty is now being taken seriously at the senior executive level.

On our Inside Business podcastCiarán Hancock sits down with executive director at Twinlite, Rick Larkin, for a wide ranging discussion on the Irish housing market.

