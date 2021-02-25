O’Flynn Group gets go-ahead for €625m development in Dublin

Planners have given builder O’Flynn Group the go-ahead for a €625 million development that includes more than 1,100 homes in Dublin.

Dublin City Council has given the O’Flynn Group, led by Cork developer Michael O’Flynn, permission to build 1,123 apartments, a 148-bedroom hotel and commercial units at Southwest Gate on the Naas Road.

The group intends to invest €625 million in the development on the red Luas line that stretches from central Dublin to its southwestern suburbs.

Mr O’Flynn welcomed the news on Thursday. “We have worked productively with Dublin City Council over the last 12 months [and we] are delighted with this planning grant,” he said.

The builder added that the company looked forward to building the new urban quarter in coming years.

Southwest Gate will be one of the biggest mixed-used projects that the group has undertaken in Dublin.

Housing

The apartments will be mixed tenure, according to O’Flynn Group. It will build some of them to sell, to rent others, while a portion will be set aside for social and affordable housing.

O’Flynn Group’s statement noted that the hotel and commercial units would provide job opportunities in the area. The development will also include amenities for those living there.

Called Southwest Gate because of its location at a “gateway” to Dublin city, the development is planned for a site that was formerly occupied largely by motor dealer, Nissan.

The site fronts on to both the Naas Road and Walkinstown Avenue in west Dublin. O’Flynn Group is also building homes at several locations in Munster and Leinster.