Trump and Irish pharma, snake oil salesmen and Spanish Flu

US efforts to tackle the coronavirus crisis will not lead to a sharp decline in the amount of medical technology and drugs produced in Ireland, local industry sources say. Dominic Coyle reports.

A failure to fix ongoing problems with the State’s online visa system for foreign nationals could threaten investment into the Republic, business group Ibec has warned. Charlie Taylor and Sorcha Pollak have the details.

Marie Boran tells us how a 3D printing firm has released a hands-free door opener design; how Loom is giving free pro account access to educators and how techies can help defeat the virus.

Ciara O’Brien reveals how coronavirus is spreading the virtues of working from home and she also reviews Amazon Echo Buds.

Staying with working from home, Marie Boran goes through the technology that makes it easier.Olive Keogh meets Retrokit, the Clonakilty-based start-up which supports evidence based decision making for housing energy renovation projects.

Dick Ahlstrom warns us of the snake oil hucksters that emerge in every crisis while fellow columnist Karlin Lillington recounts how her family fared in the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918.

Olive Keogh hears salutary tales from the world of start ups.

In our Inside Business podcast Joe Brennan and Mark Paul join host Laura Slattery to discuss the evolving economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Plus Cork native Emer Downing joins Laura on the line from her home in Bergamo, Italy, to speak about daily life under lockdown.

