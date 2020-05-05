Ryanair traffic plunges 99% as Covid-19 restrictions hit travel

Passenger traffic at Ryanair plunged in April as the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 hit international travel.

The airline carried a total of 400,000 passengers last month, a 99.6 per cent decline on the previous year’s figure.

The company said it operated 600 scheduled flights last month, including a number of rescue and medical flights on behalf of EU governments. Ryanair’s Lauda subsidiary carried no passengers last month.

The situation isn’t expected to improve in the short-term, with Ryanair forecasting minimal passenger traffic in May and June as a result of multiple EU government flight bans and restrictions.

Its rolling annual passenger figures showed a 6 per cent decline to 135.1 million.

Ryanair last week announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs, mainly among its pilot and cabin crew staff. It is also seeking to implement pay cuts of up to 20 per cent, and close a number of aircraft bases across Europe due to the ongoing crisis.

The airline has predicted it will be 2022 before passenger demand and pricing recovers.