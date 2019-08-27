Former Volkswagen boss Ferdinand Piëch dies at 82

Ferdinand Karl Piëch, the gifted but ruthless engineer who built Volkswagen into a 12-brand empire that overtook GM and Toyota by sales, has died aged 82.

Mr Piëch, grandson of Beetle designer Ferdinand Porsche, was in 1999 named car executive of the century for his numerous exploits, which included leading motor racing competition at Porsche in the 1960s, developing luxury cars at Audi in the 1970s, and then turning the VW Group from a lossmaking carmaker in the 1990s to being the world’s largest in 2016.

His death, first reported by Bild in Germany, was confirmed by his widow Ursula, who told the DPA news agency that he died “suddenly and unexpectedly”. Volkswagen declined to comment.

Bob Lutz, former vice-chairman of GM, told the Financial Times that Mr Piëch was “one of the greats in the automotive industry,” alongside Sergio Marchionne, the Fiat-Chrysler CEO who died last year, and Lee Iacocca, the former head of Chrysler who died in July.

“There’s no question Ferdinand was a brilliant person, a brilliant engineer, and a great leader,” he said. “I didn’t always agree with his dictatorial style of leadership, but he was certainly results-driven and accepted no excuses for failure.”

Richard A Johnston, in his 2005 book Six Men Who Built the Modern Auto Industry, said that Mr Piëch “more than any single individual, promoted and maintained Europe’s technical advantage over the rest of the automotive world in the second half of the 20th century”.

Culture of fear

But the culture of fear Mr Piëch generated was well known. The German weekly Der Spiegel once described worklife at VW as “North Korea without the labour camps”.

His health had been in decline for some time, though he denied it. When rumours emerged in 2013 that Mr Piëch might step down for health reasons, he wanted to know who started the rumours and infamously responded at the Frankfurt motor show: “First, I must be sure who it is. Then I will send him to the guillotine.”

The Austrian was born in Vienna in 1937 to Anton Piëch and Louise Porsche, daughter of Ferdinand Porsche, who designed the Beetle at the behest of Hitler.

Mr Piëch first built his reputation at Porsche in the 1960s, when he set out to dominate Le Mans, the 24-hour motor race, as head of the competition unit. Against the board’s recommendation he invested massively in a project to create the Porsche 917, culminating in two big wins that transformed the company - but in the process nearly bankrupted it.

In 1972, he moved to Audi where, as head of technical development, he launched the Quattro and engineered a series of innovations that turned a lacklustre brand into a viable competitor with BMW and Mercedes.

After rising to serve as Audi’s top executive, in 1993 he took the chief executive job at Volkswagen, where he is credited with saving the company from sliding into bankruptcy and then launching an empire-building phase to acquire luxury brands Bugatti, Bentley and Lamborghini. He became chairman in 2002, extending his influence further and playing a central role in swallowing Porsche into VW Group.

Eccentric, ruthless approach

But not all of his schemes worked - an overly expensive VW Phaeton and the lossmaking Bugatti Veyron are among the flops. And along the way, Mr Piëch’s eccentric, ruthless approach created enemies and generated controversy.

He had a habit of dislodging rivals publicly using just a few choice words, most famously in 2006 when he undermined his successor as chief executive, Bernd Pischetsrieder, by telling a reporter that an extension of his contract was “an open issue”. The story broke during the Geneva motor show, enabling Mr Piëch to watch as Mr Pischetsrieder struggled to answer questions about his fate. The executive was dismissed a few months later.

Diesel scandal

In his final years Mr Piëch continued to have a testy relationship with Volkswagen, resulting in his isolation and a lack of influence at the company.

In April 2015, half a year before the diesel scandal was exposed, sending VW into a crisis that has so far cost it more than $30 billion, Mr Piëch was ousted as chairman in a boardroom struggle with then-CEO Martin Winterkorn.

It has never been fully explained what happened. The paranoia at the time in Wolfsburg, VW headquarters, was that Mr Piëch had leaked the scandal to bring down his adversary. A day later, Mr Piëch arrived in Wolfsburg triumphantly in a red Bentley. According to two people, his wife Ursula had driven the couple but they switched seats just before arrival so photographers could capture the moment.

Months after the scandal, leaked testimony caused uproar in Germany when it emerged that Mr Piëch had told prosecutors that certain VW board members had early knowledge of the cheating. No evidence backed the claims, which were never stated directly. However, it had prompted some people who have worked with the Machiavellian character to speculate whether he deliberately masterminded his own demise before the scandal went public - in effect playing the role of a captain who renounces control of the ship, and letting his first mate go down with the sinking vessel.

In early 2017, Volkswagen threatened legal action against Mr Piëch. Its 20-member supervisory board released a statement saying that it “emphatically repudiates” any assertion that directors knew of the cheating and added that it would “carefully weigh the possibility of measures and claims against Mr Piëch”.

The Porsche family patriarch ended up selling his 14.7 per cent stake in Porsche SE, the family-owned parent company that owns a controlling stake in Volkswagen, in April 2017. His last public appearance was the following month, when he attended Porsche’s annual shareholders meeting, sitting silently after arriving in a sky blue Porsche Panamera driven by Ursula, who was also a former Volkswagen board member.

Asked for a personal anecdote, Mr Lutz recalled a moment when he once complimented Mr Piëch on “the fits and finishes on the new Golf”, particularly how small the gaps were between the doors and frame, whose quality went “way beyond the norm for the auto industry”.

Mr Piëch’s response, he said, stunned him. The Volkswagen CEO told him he had cobbled together all his body engineers and manufacturing team in one room and said: “In six weeks I want 3-4mm gaps on everything. If I don’t have it, everyone in this room will be fired.”

Years later, Mr Lutz said he shamed his own engineers into attaining a similar quality. “I didn’t have to threaten anyone with their job, but for him that was routine.”

He reportedly had 12 children from multiple marriages. His widow Ursula told the DPA: “Ferdinand Piëch’s life was marked by his passion for the automobile and for the workers who built them. He was an enthusiastic engineer and car lover until the end.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019