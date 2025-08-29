Plans unveiled for Moyross railway station in Limerick city

A visual impression of plans by Irish Rail for a new station at Moyross in Limerick City. Image: Irish Rail

Irish Rail has lodged a planning application for a new train station at Moyross, in Limerick city.

It is to be located on the existing Limerick to Galway railway line and is intended to contribute to urban regeneration in the area, with connectivity to Limerick city centre, Galway, Cork and Dublin.

It will also provide connections to local attractions such as Thomond Park, home of Munster rugby; and the TUS Gaelic Grounds, as well as the Technological University of the Shannon and other educational and civic amenities.

Welcoming the announcement, Mayor of Limerick John Moran said it would link Moyross with other areas and open access to education, jobs, and social opportunities, “all while stimulating local business and community confidence”.

“People said our idea was a pipe dream when we proposed it a decade ago,” he said. “But thanks to a broad coalition led by the community, it is now taking steps to becoming a reality.”

The station is to be at the rear of Corpus Christi Primary School and Moyross Community Enterprise Centre. Access to the station is proposed adjacent to both Corpus Christi Parish Church and from Moyross Avenue through the Millennium Park, serving the civic heart of Moyross.

The new station will also integrate with Limerick City Council and Limerick County Council’s proposed University Avenue scheme – a road, cycle and pedestrian link between Moyross and Caherdavin – as well as BusConnects Limerick, and the proposed Limerick CycleConnects Network.

Subject to permission being granted and funding being secured, the project could go to tender and construction could begin during 2026. It is expected to take 15 months to build.

Irish Rail chief executive Jim Meade said the “station is a key provision of the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy and will provide excellent connectivity for the existing community of Moyross and for future communities”.

The planning application comes as Limerick and the surrounding region is experiencing robust economic growth.

Growth figures for the region show employment has reached a record high of 279,000, with unemployment at just 3.4 per cent.

Shannon Airport, central to regional connectivity, handled more than 1.04 million passengers in the first half of 2025 – an annual increase of 7 per cent. Substantial growth has also been seen in the region’s business parks, with hundreds of companies generating several billion euro in economic activity annually.

On Friday, Minister for Finance Paschal Donoghue unveiled a €2.5 million conference centre at the Castletroy Hotel.

Owners Pat and Una McDonagh dedicated the new facility to the late Irish-American philanthropist Chuck Feeney with its opening ceremony honouring a legacy that included significant investment in the University of Limerick.

“Today marks more than the unveiling of a new facility – it is the realisation of a mission,” Mr McDonagh said. “This €2.5 million investment not only elevates the standard of business hospitality in our region, but also celebrates the extraordinary legacy of Chuck Feeney, whose generosity and vision continue to inspire us.

“It is a logical extension of the vision he had for the region, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to his family for their kind approval of the dedication and also to the team here at the Castletroy Park Hotel.”

Mr Donohoe said recent years had seen Limerick become a hub of investment and innovation.

“The centre is the modernisation of that first vision that Chuck had for UL and Limerick,” he said.

“It reflects the growth in the midwest and also further underscores Pat and Una’s commitment to and confidence in the region and the furthering of business and community development.”