Gardaí monitoring Minister’s phone after threats and intimidation

The phone-monitoring technology used is the same as that deployed – albeit it covertly, rather than with consent – against gangland criminals. Photograph: iStock

A member of Government has given gardaí permission to monitor his phone as part of their investigations into abuse and threats he has been subjected to.

One of the threats, made in person, was by a man who threatened to shoot the politician in the head.

That politician spoke of being targeted in person, physically and with threats, and by an “army” of abusive callers, many far right, ringing his phone.

They specifically rang between 2am and 6am, in an apparent effort to cause maximum disruption and distress in his life.

However, his giving permission to gardaí to monitor his phone, including signing legal documents consenting to the practice, enabled gardaí to trace callers, even those using burner phones or blocking their numbers when calling.

He asked not to be identified given the nature of the threats.

The technology used is the same as that deployed – albeit covertly, rather than with consent – against gangland criminals when specialist Garda units are trying to solve or prevent serious crimes, including gun murders.

Another senior politician described being abused and threatened so frequently that gardaí have advised them not to leave Leinster House for trips into the city centre when they are working.

[ Politicians under attack: ‘In the space of an hour five people called me a c**t’ ]

Some politicians outlined how they had spent thousands of euro on home security, including extensive external lighting, camera systems and panic buttons. However, they said they were reluctant to claim back the money for fear their privacy may be breached.

A number of the politicians who spoke to The Irish Times referenced repeated in-person intimidation and abuse, including being put in fear, rather than solely online abuse, which many said they were now inured to.

Several had curtailed their movements, even in their personal lives, to the extent they almost never socialise.

On rare occasions when they do, they would only meet in a group and socialise briefly.

They were targeted by people who appeared to be motivated by a range of issues, from immigration to the environment and the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, among other issues.

[ Simon Harris condemns ‘despicable’ online threats against his familyOpens in new window ]

The interviews with the Dáil members, including serving and former ministers, were conducted by The Irish Times this week after a threat was made on social media to the family of Tánaiste Simon Harris.

A woman was arrested for questioning and has since been released without charge pending further investigations.

Research from the media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, published this week also found threats and abuse was common for candidates at last year’s local and general elections.

Some 59 per cent of general election candidates and 48 per cent of local election candidates experienced abuse, hate or threats online.

Several politicians said when they were first assigned armed gardaí to drive them around and accompany them on foot when in public, they believed it was an overreaction by the Garda.

However, they soon took on the full extent of the Garda advice, and the protection on offer, after facing extreme abuse on the streets.

Some of this included being subjected to extreme verbal abuse and threats even when grocery shopping in their local supermarkets or attending personal appointments, such as visiting their GP.

In a small number of cases, they were also physically assaulted, jostled or filmed.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters said it could not comment on specific security arrangements for politicians or any incidents in which they were targeted.

However, ahead of the elections last year, a Garda liaison inspector was appointed to each Garda division “to help on any matter of personal safety” and deal with reports of any incidents.

The Garda National Community Engagement Bureau was also involved and said matters of security for elected representatives and election candidates “remain under continuous review”.

[ The Irish Times view on online threats to politicians: an existential danger to democracyOpens in new window ]