Fresh threat against member of Simon Harris’s family sparks investigation

A Garda investigation has been launched after a threat was issued against a member of Tánaiste Simon Harris’s family on social media.

The Instagram post that sparked the investigation threatened sexual violence. Gardaí contacted Meta, which owns the platform, to have it removed.

It comes after a woman in her 30s was arrested and released without charge earlier this week over a threat to kidnap Mr Harris’s children.

The woman, from Ronanstown in Dublin, was released on Wednesday, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a statement on Monday, the Fine Gael leader said he found the threats “unacceptable in every way”.

“Let me be clear: threatening people – any person – is a crime,” he said. “Threatening children is despicable. It is cowardice and it is a line that no decent society should tolerate being crossed.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also condemned the incident.

“Such threats to people in public life are unacceptable,” he said. “They are a fundamental threat to our democracy.”

The Fine Gael leader has also received previous threats, including through social media and a phoned bomb threat made via a Samaritans helpline.