Live Ireland v Hungary updates: Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men begin World Cup bid in Dublin

Afternoon all, are you ready for the start of the Republic of Ireland’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign? No? Well, you’d want to get a move on because it kicks off at 7.45 this evening at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (live on RTÉ2). Hungary are the first opponents on the road to …. hopefully …. the United States/Canada/Mexico next summer.

With world rankings in brackets, Ireland (60) were drawn in group F with Portugal (6), Hungary (38) and Armenia (105). These are their fixtures:

Today: RoI v Hungary, Dublin; September 9: Armenia v RoI, Yerevan; October 11: Portugal v RoI, Lisbon; October 14: RoI v Armenia, Dublin; November 13: RoI v Portugal, Dublin; November 16: Hungary v RoI, Budapest.

The group winners automatically qualify for the World Cup, the runners-up go into the play-offs next March where they’ll have to conquer two nations to qualify.

There’s a third route to those play-offs that involves how you fared in the Nations League, but even Archimedes would struggle to understand the permutations. Those who can make sense of them say Ireland’s chances of prevailing on that front are exceedingly slim.

So, we’ll stick with needing to win the group or, a heap more realistically, taking second place. Portugal - who kick off against Armenia in Yerevan at 5.0 today - are, naturally, favourites to top it, which, barring any catastrophes against Armenia, means Ireland and Hungary will slug it out for the runners-up spot. Which makes tonight’s game mahoosive.

You have plenty of reading to do before kick-off, some are linked above, but here is your full menu.

Gavin Cummiskey previews the game, and takes a stab at predicting the shape of Heimir Hallgrímsson’s line-up.

[ Ireland vs Hungary preview: Just how important is tonight’s game for World Cup chances?Opens in new window ]

Ken Early writes about “the biggest international match Dublin has hosted in nearly eight years”.

[ Jack Charlton would not have been surprised by what Heimir is asking of Ireland teamOpens in new window ]

Malachy Clerkin looks at the impact Hallgrímsson has had in his 14 months in charge.

[ Heimir Hallgrímsson has given Ireland hope, but now is the moment to follow throughOpens in new window ]

Gordon Manning takes us on a trip down memory lane.

[ Victory against Hungary cleared the path to Italia 90. Life would never be the sameOpens in new window ]

Kevin Kilbane says Ireland’s hopes in this campaign may rest on a certain Roma striker.

[ Ireland’s chance of success falls on Evan Ferguson’s shouldersOpens in new window ]

James McDermott takes us through the history of Republic of Ireland v Hungary meetings.

[ Recent history bodes well for Hallgrímsson’s men ahead of World Cup qualifierOpens in new window ]

And Michael Walker profiles Dominik Szoboszlai, the Hungarian captain.

[ Limiting Dominik Szoboszlai triple threat key if Ireland are to hamper HungaryOpens in new window ]

Szoboszlai is reasonably good at free-kicks too.

Dominik Szoboszlai. WOW. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/AmSa5lVgcx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 31, 2025