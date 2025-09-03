Children aged eight and below now eligible for free public transport

The National Transport Authority launches its new Child Leap Card, giving children aged five to eight free access to public transport across the TFI network

More than a quarter of a million children will become eligible for free public transport from Wednesday with the launch of a new Child Leap Card, covering ages five to eight.

The card covers all Transport For Ireland (TFI) services including Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, Go-Ahead Ireland, Irish Rail and Luas.

The new cards will be usable up to a child’s ninth birthday. Children aged under five already travel free without the need for a card.

Families will be able to apply for the card from today, via the Leap Card online portal.

To apply for the Leap Card, a parent or guardian will need to upload a form of valid ID, such as a passport, driving licence or national ID card, and their child’s birth certificate or passport.

The card will expire at the end of the month of a child’s ninth birthday. Following this, they can apply for a Child (5–15) TFI Leap Card for a discounted child fare.

Children’s cards must be tapped on and off as with normal travel cards. When using train stations without validator machines, the child should travel with the card as their ticket.

For children aged between five and eight who already use a Leap Card covering ages five to 15, they will need to apply for a Child 5–8 TFI Leap Card to avail of free travel.

[ NTA spent just €97 on Dublin West bus services in 2022 and nothing at all in 2023Opens in new window ]

The NTA’s interim chief executive, Hugh Creegan, said the move was “another important milestone in our work to make public transport a real and attractive option for families”.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said the initiative was delivering on the programme for Government’s commitment to make public transport more affordable and accessible for families.

The extended scheme also covers travel on TFI Local Link, Kilkenny Town Bus, (KK1, KK2), Portlaoise Town Bus, (PL1, PL2), Route 139 (JJ Kavanagh & Sons), Route 975 (Andrew Wharton Coach Hire) and Routes 143 & 144 (Finnegan Bray).