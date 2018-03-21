Fancy the English market for lunch and Champs-Élysées for dinner ?

Cork Airport customers will be able to avail of Parisian day trips year round following the announcement by Air France that the airline will run its daily service throughout the winter season.

A new route on the Air France network, the daily Cork to Paris flight was due to begin on May 26th and end on October 27th, however, “due to positive forward bookings”, the route has been extended to a yearly service.

Now the service to Paris Charles de Gaulle has been extended through the winter 2018/2019 season, both linking Ireland’s south with the French capital, and offering onward connections to up to 180 destinations.

“We are delighted to be in a position to launch a year-round service rather than a seasonal service when operations commence in May. I am confident that the extra choice and connectivity this will bring, both outbound and inbound, will be well received by the local community,” said Bénédicte Duval, General Manager of Air France KLM UK and Ireland.

Niall MacCarthy of Cork Airport also expressed his delight and said the decision by the airline is “fully aligned” with the airport’s growth strategy.

All of the flights will be operated by Air France Hop, a subsidiary of the airline that operates regional European flights, on Embraer 170 aircraft that can carry up to 76 passengers.

Fares for the daily flights, which will leave Cork at 16:30 and arrive into Paris at 19:20 local time, start from €129 return including all taxes and charges.

Air France currently operates four daily flights from Dublin Airport.